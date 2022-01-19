19.01.2022 14:10:00

Robert Half Names Paul Flaharty Executive Director for Marketing and Creative Practice Group

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Flaharty, a 16-year veteran of talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to executive director, overseeing the company's marketing and creative practice group. In this role, he will lead operational strategy for the placement of creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations talent to companies across the globe.

Paul Flaharty, executive director for Robert Half's marketing and creative practice group

Since joining Robert Half, Flaharty has held several leadership roles with the company, most recently serving as district president for the technology, marketing and creative practice groups in the western United States. During his tenure, Flaharty has achieved companywide recognition for outstanding leadership and production, and for his contributions to business transformation.

"In this world of remote work, companies can now access the creative talent they need from anywhere, allowing them to stay competitive and innovative in their approach to customer engagement," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "I am thrilled to have Paul in this role, and I know that through his leadership and industry expertise, we will take our business in this space to new heights."

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-names-paul-flaharty-executive-director-for-marketing-and-creative-practice-group-301463639.html

SOURCE Robert Half

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Robert Halfmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Robert Halfmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Robert Half 97,50 0,00% Robert Half

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Märkte in Fernost im Minus
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fahren am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen