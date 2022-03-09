|
Robert Half Promotes Mark Jamati To Senior Vice President Of Tax
MENLO PARK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted Mark Jamati to senior vice president of tax. In this role, he will lead tax reporting, strategy and compliance for the enterprise.
Jamati began his career with Robert Half in 2004 and has been integral to the company's global tax planning and reporting infrastructure. During his tenure, he led many critical tax initiatives and projects with a focus on driving efficiency and delivering value. A strong collaborator, Jamati has built highly effective relationships both inside and outside the organization.
"As one of our most tenured and valued leaders, I am confident in Mark's ability to lead our company through an environment of ever-changing global tax regulations," said Mike Buckley, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Robert Half. "His expertise is unrivaled, and we are well positioned for the future under his guidance."
About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-promotes-mark-jamati-to-senior-vice-president-of-tax-301498501.html
SOURCE Robert Half
