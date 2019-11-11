Robert Half Recognized With Philanthropy Award For Contributions To East Bay Communities

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half has been selected as an honoree for the East Bay Leadership Council's 9th annual Philanthropy Awards, which recognizes companies, individuals and service organizations that bring an increased focus to the economic health and overall quality of life within Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

Robert Half encourages employees to take a hands-on role in their communities. During the company's annual Week of Service, 700 Corporate Services employees in the Bay Area supported 22 local nonprofits, logging 1,700 volunteer hours renovating playgrounds, packing meals and medical supplies, cleaning up outdoor spaces, and more. This fall, more than 250 employees raised over $25,000 by participating in the American Heart Association Heart Walks in San Ramon and Danville, Calif. Other examples of community outreach include annual back-to-school and holiday drives, an employee-driven local grants program, and the organization's signature Suit Drive to benefit Dress for Success and other nonprofits.

"Robert Half is committed to community outreach and philanthropy programs that positively impact the places we live and work," said Reesa Staten, senior vice president of Corporate Communications for Robert Half. "We're honored to be recognized by the East Bay Leadership Council and proud of our teams in the local area and beyond who remain dedicated to our global mission to serve."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to grow. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts at www.roberthalf.com/about-robert-half/corporate-responsibility.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

