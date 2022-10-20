|
ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income was $166 million, or $1.53 per share, on revenues of $1.833 billion. Net income for the prior year's third quarter was $171 million, or $1.53 per share, on revenues of $1.713 billion.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $510 million, or $4.65 per share, on revenues of $5.511 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $431 million, or $3.85 per share, on revenues of $4.692 billion.
"We are pleased to report third-quarter year-over-year revenue growth of 7 percent (10 percent adjusted for currency) over and above the very strong growth of 44 percent in the same quarter last year," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Permanent placement led the way, growing 17 percent (20 percent adjusted for currency), and Protiviti revenues reached new all-time highs. Return on invested capital for the Company was 45 percent in the third quarter.
"We are proud to have received several new accolades this quarter. We were named by FORTUNE as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers. The Robert Half Mobile App has been recognized for its excellence in innovation, receiving five awards in recent months — including a Gold Stevie. None of this recognition would be possible without the dedication and commitment of our employees across the globe," Waddell concluded.
Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EDT. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number to listen to today's conference call is 800-289-0438 (+1-323-794-2423 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 8819341.
A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on October 20 and ending at 8 p.m. EST on November 17. To access the replay, visit www.webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ32022. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at www.roberthalf.com.
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The Company offers contract and permanent placement talent solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles.
Named to FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies®," the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.
Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.
Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.
Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.
Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.
A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.
ATTACHED:
Summary of Operations
Supplemental Financial Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Service revenues
$ 1,833,455
$ 1,712,566
$ 5,511,116
$ 4,691,527
Costs of services
1,045,846
987,239
3,136,114
2,739,618
Gross margin
787,609
725,327
2,375,002
1,951,909
Selling, general and administrative expenses
548,579
495,576
1,572,167
1,406,731
(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation
trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses)
15,335
1,759
110,958
(38,039)
Amortization of intangible assets
417
572
1,250
1,724
Interest income, net
(2,346)
(238)
(3,230)
(145)
Income before income taxes
225,624
227,658
693,857
581,638
Provision for income taxes
59,418
56,787
183,591
150,956
Net income
$ 166,206
$ 170,871
$ 510,266
$ 430,682
Diluted net income per share
$ 1.53
$ 1.53
$ 4.65
$ 3.85
Shares:
Basic
107,855
110,176
108,630
110,816
Diluted
108,618
111,490
109,630
111,954
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Depreciation
$ 34,769
$ 40,536
Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs
$ 29,697
$ 23,735
Capital expenditures
$ 48,637
$ 24,797
Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)
2,493
2,254
September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 593,348
$ 633,719
Accounts receivable, net
$ 1,101,305
$ 1,005,633
Total assets
$ 2,910,585
$ 2,931,718
Total current liabilities
$ 1,234,249
$ 1,341,602
Total stockholders' equity
$ 1,490,917
$ 1,316,043
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
The Company completed a multiyear process to unify its family of Robert Half endorsed divisional brands to one single specialized brand, Robert Half. This simplifies the Company's go-to-market brand structure for clients and candidates and provides leverage for greater brand awareness and allows future flexibility to expand the Company's existing practice groups without the need for new brands. The Company's financial disclosures for contract talent solutions (formerly temporary and consultant staffing) are based on functional specialization rather than the previously branded divisions. The functional specializations are: finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology. Finance and accounting combines the former Accountemps and Robert Half Management Resources, administrative and customer support was previously OfficeTeam, and technology was formerly Robert Half Technology. Protiviti and permanent placement talent solutions continue to be reported separately. What was previously referred to as staffing operations is now referred to as talent solutions. There is no change to the underlying business operations or organization.
The Company's presentation of service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these businesses internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.
2020
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
SERVICE REVENUES:
Finance and accounting
$ 701,762
$ 496,573
$ 506,515
$ 552,116
$ 600,387
$ 663,892
$ 732,365
$ 768,204
$ 801,690
$ 810,910
$ 805,229
Administrative and customer support
239,979
136,299
173,685
214,985
220,467
263,192
279,370
295,872
284,906
274,141
250,531
Technology
196,652
162,028
161,007
175,730
172,239
194,233
215,500
213,414
213,327
218,190
216,735
Elimination of intersegment revenues
(46,273)
(41,514)
(59,816)
(92,393)
(103,818)
(143,036)
(172,534)
(161,004)
(144,200)
(137,548)
(132,745)
Total contract talent solutions
1,092,120
753,386
781,391
850,438
889,275
978,281
1,054,701
1,116,486
1,155,723
1,165,693
1,139,750
Permanent placement talent solutions
120,489
71,030
87,203
91,387
111,703
143,640
156,444
158,133
186,782
200,096
182,329
Protiviti
294,082
283,910
321,303
362,261
397,402
458,660
501,421
495,298
472,329
497,038
511,376
Total service revenues
$ 1,506,691
$ 1,108,326
$ 1,189,897
$ 1,304,086
$ 1,398,380
$ 1,580,581
$ 1,712,566
$ 1,769,917
$ 1,814,834
$ 1,862,827
$ 1,833,455
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.
The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.
Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates segment performance.
Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's functional specializations and segments on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days and constant currency exchange rates.
In order to calculate constant currency revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period. Management then calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates same billing day revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based upon the per billing day amounts. The term "as adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation.
The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended September 30,
Relationships
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Relationships
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross Margin
Contract talent solutions
$ 449,579
$ 421,419
$ 449,579
$ 421,419
39.4 %
40.0 %
39.4 %
40.0 %
$ 1,376,293
$ 1,154,420
$ 1,376,293
$ 1,154,420
39.8 %
39.5 %
39.8 %
39.5 %
Permanent placement talent solutions
182,034
156,170
182,034
156,170
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
568,147
411,122
568,147
411,122
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
Protiviti
155,996
147,738
153,296
147,461
30.5 %
29.5 %
30.0 %
29.4 %
430,562
386,367
412,603
391,932
29.1 %
28.5 %
27.9 %
28.9 %
Total
$ 787,609
$ 725,327
$ 784,909
$ 725,050
43.0 %
42.4 %
42.8 %
42.3 %
$ 2,375,002
$ 1,951,909
$ 2,357,043
$ 1,957,474
43.1 %
41.6 %
42.8 %
41.7 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Contract talent
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
Gross Margin
As Reported
$ 449,579
39.4 %
$ 182,034
99.8 %
$ 155,996
30.5 %
$ 787,609
43.0 %
$ 421,419
40.0 %
$ 156,170
99.8 %
$ 147,738
29.5 %
$ 725,327
42.4 %
Adjustments (1)
—
—
—
—
(2,700)
(0.5 %)
(2,700)
(0.2 %)
—
—
—
—
(277)
(0.1 %)
(277)
(0.1 %)
As Adjusted
$ 449,579
39.4 %
$ 182,034
99.8 %
$ 153,296
30.0 %
$ 784,909
42.8 %
$ 421,419
40.0 %
$ 156,170
99.8 %
$ 147,461
29.4 %
$ 725,050
42.3 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Contract talent
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
Gross Margin
As Reported
$ 1,376,293
39.8 %
$ 568,147
99.8 %
$ 430,562
29.1 %
$ 2,375,002
43.1 %
$ 1,154,420
39.5 %
$ 411,122
99.8 %
$ 386,367
28.5 %
$ 1,951,909
41.6 %
Adjustments (1)
—
—
—
—
(17,959)
(1.2 %)
(17,959)
(0.3 %)
—
—
—
—
5,565
0.4 %
5,565
0.1 %
As Adjusted
$ 1,376,293
39.8 %
$ 568,147
99.8 %
$ 412,603
27.9 %
$ 2,357,043
42.8 %
$ 1,154,420
39.5 %
$ 411,122
99.8 %
$ 391,932
28.9 %
$ 1,957,474
41.7 %
(1)
Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended September 30,
Relationships
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Relationships
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
Contract talent solutions
$ 318,462
$ 310,112
$ 329,531
$ 311,409
27.9 %
29.4 %
28.9 %
29.5 %
$ 907,886
$ 903,739
$ 989,432
$ 874,723
26.2 %
30.9 %
28.6 %
29.9 %
Permanent placement talent solutions
148,290
124,955
149,856
125,140
81.3 %
79.9 %
82.2 %
80.0 %
450,437
335,316
461,890
331,858
79.1 %
81.4 %
81.1 %
80.6 %
Protiviti
81,827
60,509
81,827
60,509
16.0 %
12.1 %
16.0 %
12.1 %
213,844
167,676
213,844
167,676
14.4 %
12.4 %
14.4 %
12.4 %
Total
$ 548,579
$ 495,576
$ 561,214
$ 497,058
29.9 %
28.9 %
30.6 %
29.0 %
$ 1,572,167
$ 1,406,731
$ 1,665,166
$ 1,374,257
28.5 %
30.0 %
30.2 %
29.3 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Contract talent
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
As Reported
$ 318,462
27.9 %
$ 148,290
81.3 %
$ 81,827
16.0 %
$ 548,579
29.9 %
$ 310,112
29.4 %
$ 124,955
79.9 %
$ 60,509
12.1 %
$ 495,576
28.9 %
Adjustments (1)
11,069
1.0 %
1,566
0.9 %
—
—
12,635
0.7 %
1,297
0.1 %
185
0.1 %
—
—
1,482
0.1 %
As Adjusted
$ 329,531
28.9 %
$ 149,856
82.2 %
$ 81,827
16.0 %
$ 561,214
30.6 %
$ 311,409
29.5 %
$ 125,140
80.0 %
$ 60,509
12.1 %
$ 497,058
29.0 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Contract talent
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
$
% of Revenue
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
As Reported
$ 907,886
26.2 %
$ 450,437
79.1 %
$ 213,844
14.4 %
$ 1,572,167
28.5 %
$ 903,739
30.9 %
$ 335,316
81.4 %
$ 167,676
12.4 %
$ 1,406,731
30.0 %
Adjustments (1)
81,546
2.4 %
11,453
2.0 %
—
—
92,999
1.7 %
(29,016)
(1.0 %)
(3,458)
(0.8 %)
—
—
(32,474)
(0.7 %)
As Adjusted
$ 989,432
28.6 %
$ 461,890
81.1 %
$ 213,844
14.4 %
$ 1,665,166
30.2 %
$ 874,723
29.9 %
$ 331,858
80.6 %
$ 167,676
12.4 %
$ 1,374,257
29.3 %
(1)
Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended September 30,
Relationships
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Relationships
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Segment Income
Contract talent solutions
$ 131,117
$ 111,307
$ 120,048
$ 110,010
11.5 %
10.6 %
10.5 %
10.4 %
$ 468,407
$ 250,681
$ 386,861
$ 279,697
13.5 %
8.6 %
11.2 %
9.6 %
Permanent placement talent solutions
33,744
31,215
32,178
31,030
18.5 %
20.0 %
17.6 %
19.8 %
117,710
75,806
106,257
79,264
20.7 %
18.4 %
18.7 %
19.2 %
Protiviti
74,169
87,229
71,469
86,952
14.5 %
17.4 %
14.0 %
17.3 %
216,718
218,691
198,759
224,256
14.6 %
16.1 %
13.4 %
16.5 %
Total
$ 239,030
$ 229,751
$ 223,695
$ 227,992
13.0 %
13.4 %
12.2 %
13.3 %
$ 802,835
$ 545,178
$ 691,877
$ 583,217
14.6 %
11.6 %
12.6 %
12.4 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the quarters and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Quarter Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
% of Revenue
2021
% of Revenue
2022
% of Revenue
2021
% of Revenue
Income before income taxes
$ 225,624
12.3 %
$ 227,658
13.3 %
$ 693,857
12.6 %
$ 581,638
12.4 %
Interest income, net
(2,346)
(0.1 %)
(238)
0.0 %
(3,230)
0.0 %
(145)
0.0 %
Amortization of intangible assets
417
0.0 %
572
0.0 %
1,250
0.0 %
1,724
0.0 %
Combined segment income
$ 223,695
12.2 %
$ 227,992
13.3 %
$ 691,877
12.6 %
$ 583,217
12.4 %
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Reported)
Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Adjusted)
2021
2022
2021
2022
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Global
Finance and accounting
33.7
44.6
39.1
33.5
22.1
9.9
31.0
43.5
39.8
34.6
24.4
12.8
Administrative and customer support
93.1
60.8
37.6
29.2
4.2
-10.3
89.5
60.0
38.4
30.5
6.3
-7.8
Technology
19.9
33.8
21.4
23.9
12.3
0.6
17.9
33.1
21.8
24.6
13.9
2.5
Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)
244.5
188.4
74.3
38.9
-3.8
-23.1
240.9
187.5
75.1
40.1
-1.9
-20.8
Total contract talent solutions
29.9
35.0
31.3
30.0
19.2
8.1
27.2
34.0
31.9
31.0
21.3
10.7
Permanent placement talent solutions
102.2
79.4
73.0
67.2
39.3
16.5
96.9
77.7
73.8
68.8
42.6
20.3
Total talent solutions
36.1
39.4
35.3
34.1
21.7
9.2
33.2
38.4
36.0
35.2
24.0
12.0
Protiviti
61.6
56.1
36.7
18.9
8.4
2.0
58.8
55.1
37.4
20.0
10.8
4.8
Total
42.6
43.9
35.7
29.8
17.9
7.1
39.7
42.9
36.3
30.9
20.2
9.9
United States
Contract talent solutions
27.5
35.5
33.4
33.4
22.7
11.3
27.7
35.5
33.6
33.4
22.7
11.3
Permanent placement talent solutions
109.3
85.1
78.6
78.3
44.3
22.4
109.6
85.1
78.9
78.3
44.3
22.4
Total talent solutions
33.6
40.0
37.2
37.8
25.2
12.6
33.8
40.0
37.4
37.8
25.2
12.6
Protiviti
62.6
53.7
31.7
17.0
8.3
4.1
62.8
53.7
31.9
17.0
8.3
4.1
Total
41.1
43.8
35.6
31.7
20.2
10.0
41.3
43.8
35.8
31.7
20.2
10.0
International
Contract talent solutions
38.6
33.0
24.0
18.5
7.0
-3.2
25.1
29.1
26.3
23.5
16.6
8.7
Permanent placement talent solutions
87.8
67.3
61.9
44.7
28.0
2.9
70.5
62.1
64.0
50.0
39.0
15.4
Total talent solutions
44.8
37.7
29.2
22.5
10.5
-2.2
30.9
33.7
31.6
27.5
20.3
9.8
Protiviti
57.6
65.9
58.3
26.2
8.6
-6.3
43.5
61.4
61.2
32.3
20.6
7.3
Total
48.0
44.3
36.2
23.4
10.0
-3.3
33.9
40.1
38.6
28.7
20.4
9.1
(1)
Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:
Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.
The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Finance and accounting
As Reported
33.7
44.6
39.1
33.5
22.1
9.9
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
-0.3
0.3
-0.2
0.0
0.2
Currency Impact
-2.3
-0.8
0.4
1.3
2.3
2.7
As Adjusted
31.0
43.5
39.8
34.6
24.4
12.8
Administrative and customer support
As Reported
93.1
60.8
37.6
29.2
4.2
-10.3
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.2
0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.1
Currency Impact
-3.6
-0.6
0.7
1.5
2.1
2.4
As Adjusted
89.5
60.0
38.4
30.5
6.3
-7.8
Technology
As Reported
19.9
33.8
21.4
23.9
12.3
0.6
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.1
0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.1
Currency Impact
-2.0
-0.6
0.3
0.9
1.6
1.8
As Adjusted
17.9
33.1
21.8
24.6
13.9
2.5
Elimination of intersegment revenues
As Reported
244.5
188.4
74.3
38.9
-3.8
-23.1
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.4
0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.2
Currency Impact
-3.6
-0.5
0.7
1.4
1.9
2.1
As Adjusted
240.9
187.5
75.1
40.1
-1.9
-20.8
Total contract talent solutions
As Reported
29.9
35.0
31.3
30.0
19.2
8.1
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.2
0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.1
Currency Impact
-2.7
-0.8
0.5
1.2
2.1
2.5
As Adjusted
27.2
34.0
31.9
31.0
21.3
10.7
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
102.2
79.4
73.0
67.2
39.3
16.5
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.2
0.1
-0.3
0.0
0.2
Currency Impact
-5.3
-1.5
0.7
1.9
3.3
3.6
As Adjusted
96.9
77.7
73.8
68.8
42.6
20.3
Total talent solutions
As Reported
36.1
39.4
35.3
34.1
21.7
9.2
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.2
0.2
-0.2
0.0
0.1
Currency Impact
-2.9
-0.8
0.5
1.3
2.3
2.7
As Adjusted
33.2
38.4
36.0
35.2
24.0
12.0
Protiviti
As Reported
61.6
56.1
36.7
18.9
8.4
2.0
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.3
0.2
-0.2
0.0
0.2
Currency Impact
-2.8
-0.7
0.5
1.3
2.4
2.6
As Adjusted
58.8
55.1
37.4
20.0
10.8
4.8
Total
As Reported
42.6
43.9
35.7
29.8
17.9
7.1
Billing Days Impact
0.0
-0.2
0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.2
Currency Impact
-2.9
-0.8
0.5
1.3
2.3
2.6
As Adjusted
39.7
42.9
36.3
30.9
20.2
9.9
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Contract talent solutions
As Reported
27.5
35.5
33.4
33.4
22.7
11.3
Billing Days Impact
0.2
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
27.7
35.5
33.6
33.4
22.7
11.3
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
109.3
85.1
78.6
78.3
44.3
22.4
Billing Days Impact
0.3
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
109.6
85.1
78.9
78.3
44.3
22.4
Total talent solutions
As Reported
33.6
40.0
37.2
37.8
25.2
12.6
Billing Days Impact
0.2
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
33.8
40.0
37.4
37.8
25.2
12.6
Protiviti
As Reported
62.6
53.7
31.7
17.0
8.3
4.1
Billing Days Impact
0.2
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
62.8
53.7
31.9
17.0
8.3
4.1
Total
As Reported
41.1
43.8
35.6
31.7
20.2
10.0
Billing Days Impact
0.2
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
41.3
43.8
35.8
31.7
20.2
10.0
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Contract talent solutions
As Reported
38.6
33.0
24.0
18.5
7.0
-3.2
Billing Days Impact
-0.8
-0.5
0.1
-0.4
0.2
0.5
Currency Impact
-12.7
-3.4
2.2
5.4
9.4
11.4
As Adjusted
25.1
29.1
26.3
23.5
16.6
8.7
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
87.8
67.3
61.9
44.7
28.0
2.9
Billing Days Impact
-1.1
-0.6
0.1
-0.5
0.2
0.6
Currency Impact
-16.2
-4.6
2.0
5.8
10.8
11.9
As Adjusted
70.5
62.1
64.0
50.0
39.0
15.4
Total talent solutions
As Reported
44.8
37.7
29.2
22.5
10.5
-2.2
Billing Days Impact
-0.8
-0.5
0.2
-0.4
0.1
0.5
Currency Impact
-13.1
-3.5
2.2
5.4
9.7
11.5
As Adjusted
30.9
33.7
31.6
27.5
20.3
9.8
Protiviti
As Reported
57.6
65.9
58.3
26.2
8.6
-6.3
Billing Days Impact
-0.8
-0.7
0.1
-0.5
0.2
0.5
Currency Impact
-13.3
-3.8
2.8
6.6
11.8
13.1
As Adjusted
43.5
61.4
61.2
32.3
20.6
7.3
Total
As Reported
48.0
44.3
36.2
23.4
10.0
-3.3
Billing Days Impact
-0.9
-0.6
0.1
-0.4
0.2
0.5
Currency Impact
-13.2
-3.6
2.3
5.7
10.2
11.9
As Adjusted
33.9
40.1
38.6
28.7
20.4
9.1
