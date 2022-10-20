20.10.2022 22:05:00

ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income was $166 million, or $1.53 per share, on revenues of $1.833 billion. Net income for the prior year's third quarter was $171 million, or $1.53 per share, on revenues of $1.713 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $510 million, or $4.65 per share, on revenues of $5.511 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $431 million, or $3.85 per share, on revenues of $4.692 billion.

"We are pleased to report third-quarter year-over-year revenue growth of 7 percent (10 percent adjusted for currency) over and above the very strong growth of 44 percent in the same quarter last year," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Permanent placement led the way, growing 17 percent (20 percent adjusted for currency), and Protiviti revenues reached new all-time highs. Return on invested capital for the Company was 45 percent in the third quarter.

"We are proud to have received several new accolades this quarter. We were named by FORTUNE as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers. The Robert Half Mobile App has been recognized for its excellence in innovation, receiving five awards in recent months — including a Gold Stevie. None of this recognition would be possible without the dedication and commitment of our employees across the globe," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The Company offers contract and permanent placement talent solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies®," the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)









Service revenues

$  1,833,455


$  1,712,566


$  5,511,116


$  4,691,527

Costs of services

1,045,846


987,239


3,136,114


2,739,618









Gross margin

787,609


725,327


2,375,002


1,951,909









Selling, general and administrative expenses

548,579


495,576


1,572,167


1,406,731

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation

trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses)

15,335


1,759


110,958


(38,039)

Amortization of intangible assets

417


572


1,250


1,724

Interest income, net

(2,346)


(238)


(3,230)


(145)









Income before income taxes

225,624


227,658


693,857


581,638

Provision for income taxes

59,418


56,787


183,591


150,956









Net income

$   166,206


$   170,871


$   510,266


$   430,682









Diluted net income per share

$          1.53


$          1.53


$          4.65


$          3.85









Shares:








Basic

107,855


110,176


108,630


110,816

Diluted

108,618


111,490


109,630


111,954

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)




Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Depreciation


$      34,769


$      40,536

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs


$      29,697


$      23,735

Capital expenditures


$      48,637


$      24,797

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)


2,493


2,254

 



September 30,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:





Cash and cash equivalents


$    593,348


$    633,719

Accounts receivable, net


$ 1,101,305


$ 1,005,633

Total assets


$ 2,910,585


$ 2,931,718

Total current liabilities


$ 1,234,249


$ 1,341,602

Total stockholders' equity


$ 1,490,917


$ 1,316,043

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

The Company completed a multiyear process to unify its family of Robert Half endorsed divisional brands to one single specialized brand, Robert Half. This simplifies the Company's go-to-market brand structure for clients and candidates and provides leverage for greater brand awareness and allows future flexibility to expand the Company's existing practice groups without the need for new brands. The Company's financial disclosures for contract talent solutions (formerly temporary and consultant staffing) are based on functional specialization rather than the previously branded divisions. The functional specializations are: finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology. Finance and accounting combines the former Accountemps and Robert Half Management Resources, administrative and customer support was previously OfficeTeam, and technology was formerly Robert Half Technology. Protiviti and permanent placement talent solutions continue to be reported separately. What was previously referred to as staffing operations is now referred to as talent solutions. There is no change to the underlying business operations or organization.

The Company's presentation of service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these businesses internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.


2020


2021


2022


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3

SERVICE REVENUES:






















Finance and accounting

$  701,762


$  496,573


$  506,515


$  552,116


$  600,387


$  663,892


$  732,365


$  768,204


$   801,690


$  810,910


$  805,229

Administrative and customer support

239,979


136,299


173,685


214,985


220,467


263,192


279,370


295,872


284,906


274,141


250,531

Technology

196,652


162,028


161,007


175,730


172,239


194,233


215,500


213,414


213,327


218,190


216,735

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(46,273)


(41,514)


(59,816)


(92,393)


(103,818)


(143,036)


(172,534)


(161,004)


(144,200)


(137,548)


(132,745)

Total contract talent solutions

1,092,120


753,386


781,391


850,438


889,275


978,281


1,054,701


1,116,486


1,155,723


1,165,693


1,139,750

Permanent placement talent solutions

120,489


71,030


87,203


91,387


111,703


143,640


156,444


158,133


186,782


200,096


182,329

Protiviti

294,082


283,910


321,303


362,261


397,402


458,660


501,421


495,298


472,329


497,038


511,376

Total service revenues

$  1,506,691


$  1,108,326


$  1,189,897


$  1,304,086


$  1,398,380


$  1,580,581


$  1,712,566


$  1,769,917


$  1,814,834


$  1,862,827


$  1,833,455























 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's functional specializations and segments on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days and constant currency exchange rates.

In order to calculate constant currency revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period. Management then calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates same billing day revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based upon the per billing day amounts. The term "as adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended September 30,


Relationships


Nine Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021

Gross Margin
































Contract talent solutions

$  449,579


$  421,419


$  449,579


$  421,419


39.4 %


40.0 %


39.4 %


40.0 %


$  1,376,293


$  1,154,420


$  1,376,293


$  1,154,420


39.8 %


39.5 %


39.8 %


39.5 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

182,034


156,170


182,034


156,170


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


568,147


411,122


568,147


411,122


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %

Protiviti

155,996


147,738


153,296


147,461


30.5 %


29.5 %


30.0 %


29.4 %


430,562


386,367


412,603


391,932


29.1 %


28.5 %


27.9 %


28.9 %

Total

$  787,609


$  725,327


$  784,909


$  725,050


43.0 %


42.4 %


42.8 %


42.3 %


$  2,375,002


$  1,951,909


$  2,357,043


$  1,957,474


43.1 %


41.6 %


42.8 %


41.7 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:


Quarter Ended September 30, 2022


Quarter Ended September 30, 2021


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue

Gross Margin
























As Reported

$  449,579

39.4 %


$  182,034

99.8 %


$  155,996

30.5 %


$  787,609

43.0 %


$  421,419

40.0 %


$  156,170

99.8 %


$  147,738

29.5 %


$  725,327

42.4 %

Adjustments (1)



(2,700)

(0.5 %)


(2,700)

(0.2 %)




(277)

(0.1 %)


(277)

(0.1 %)

As Adjusted

$  449,579

39.4 %


$  182,034

99.8 %


$  153,296

30.0 %


$  784,909

42.8 %


$  421,419

40.0 %


$  156,170

99.8 %


$  147,461

29.4 %


$  725,050

42.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue

Gross Margin
























As Reported

$  1,376,293

39.8 %


$  568,147

99.8 %


$  430,562

29.1 %


$  2,375,002

43.1 %


$  1,154,420

39.5 %


$  411,122

99.8 %


$  386,367

28.5 %


$  1,951,909

41.6 %

Adjustments (1)



(17,959)

(1.2 %)


(17,959)

(0.3 %)




5,565

0.4 %


5,565

0.1 %

As Adjusted

$  1,376,293

39.8 %


$  568,147

99.8 %


$  412,603

27.9 %


$  2,357,043

42.8 %


$  1,154,420

39.5 %


$  411,122

99.8 %


$  391,932

28.9 %


$  1,957,474

41.7 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended September 30,


Relationships


Nine Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses
































Contract talent solutions

$  318,462


$  310,112


$  329,531


$  311,409


27.9 %


29.4 %


28.9 %


29.5 %


$  907,886


$  903,739


$  989,432


$  874,723


26.2 %


30.9 %


28.6 %


29.9 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

148,290


124,955


149,856


125,140


81.3 %


79.9 %


82.2 %


80.0 %


450,437


335,316


461,890


331,858


79.1 %


81.4 %


81.1 %


80.6 %

Protiviti

81,827


60,509


81,827


60,509


16.0 %


12.1 %


16.0 %


12.1 %


213,844


167,676


213,844


167,676


14.4 %


12.4 %


14.4 %


12.4 %

Total

$  548,579


$  495,576


$  561,214


$  497,058


29.9 %


28.9 %


30.6 %


29.0 %


$  1,572,167


$  1,406,731


$  1,665,166


$  1,374,257


28.5 %


30.0 %


30.2 %


29.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:


Quarter Ended September 30, 2022


Quarter Ended September 30, 2021


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses
























As Reported

$  318,462

27.9 %


$  148,290

81.3 %


$    81,827

16.0 %


$  548,579

29.9 %


$  310,112

29.4 %


$  124,955

79.9 %


$    60,509

12.1 %


$  495,576

28.9 %

Adjustments (1)

11,069

1.0 %


1,566

0.9 %



12,635

0.7 %


1,297

0.1 %


185

0.1 %



1,482

0.1 %

As Adjusted

$  329,531

28.9 %


$  149,856

82.2 %


$    81,827

16.0 %


$  561,214

30.6 %


$  311,409

29.5 %


$  125,140

80.0 %


$    60,509

12.1 %


$  497,058

29.0 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue


$

% of Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses
























As Reported

$  907,886

26.2 %


$  450,437

79.1 %


$  213,844

14.4 %


$  1,572,167

28.5 %


$  903,739

30.9 %


$  335,316

81.4 %


$  167,676

12.4 %


$  1,406,731

30.0 %

Adjustments (1)

81,546

2.4 %


11,453

2.0 %



92,999

1.7 %


(29,016)

(1.0 %)


(3,458)

(0.8 %)



(32,474)

(0.7 %)

As Adjusted

$  989,432

28.6 %


$  461,890

81.1 %


$  213,844

14.4 %


$  1,665,166

30.2 %


$  874,723

29.9 %


$  331,858

80.6 %


$  167,676

12.4 %


$  1,374,257

29.3 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended September 30,


Relationships


Nine Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021

Segment Income
































Contract talent solutions

$  131,117


$  111,307


$  120,048


$  110,010


11.5 %


10.6 %


10.5 %


10.4 %


$  468,407


$  250,681


$  386,861


$  279,697


13.5 %


8.6 %


11.2 %


9.6 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

33,744


31,215


32,178


31,030


18.5 %


20.0 %


17.6 %


19.8 %


117,710


75,806


106,257


79,264


20.7 %


18.4 %


18.7 %


19.2 %

Protiviti

74,169


87,229


71,469


86,952


14.5 %


17.4 %


14.0 %


17.3 %


216,718


218,691


198,759


224,256


14.6 %


16.1 %


13.4 %


16.5 %

Total

$  239,030


$  229,751


$  223,695


$  227,992


13.0 %


13.4 %


12.2 %


13.3 %


$  802,835


$  545,178


$  691,877


$  583,217


14.6 %


11.6 %


12.6 %


12.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the quarters and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:


Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


% of Revenue


2021


% of Revenue


2022


% of Revenue


2021


% of Revenue

Income before income taxes

$  225,624


12.3 %


$  227,658


13.3 %


$  693,857


12.6 %


$  581,638


12.4 %

Interest income, net

(2,346)


(0.1 %)


(238)


0.0 %


(3,230)


0.0 %


(145)


0.0 %

Amortization of intangible assets

417


0.0 %


572


0.0 %


1,250


0.0 %


1,724


0.0 %

Combined segment income

$  223,695


12.2 %


$  227,992


13.3 %


$  691,877


12.6 %


$  583,217


12.4 %

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):




Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)


Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)



2021


2022


2021


2022



Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3

Global

























Finance and accounting


33.7


44.6


39.1


33.5


22.1


9.9


31.0


43.5


39.8


34.6


24.4


12.8

Administrative and customer support


93.1


60.8


37.6


29.2


4.2


-10.3


89.5


60.0


38.4


30.5


6.3


-7.8

Technology


19.9


33.8


21.4


23.9


12.3


0.6


17.9


33.1


21.8


24.6


13.9


2.5

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)


244.5


188.4


74.3


38.9


-3.8


-23.1


240.9


187.5


75.1


40.1


-1.9


-20.8

Total contract talent solutions


29.9


35.0


31.3


30.0


19.2


8.1


27.2


34.0


31.9


31.0


21.3


10.7

Permanent placement talent solutions


102.2


79.4


73.0


67.2


39.3


16.5


96.9


77.7


73.8


68.8


42.6


20.3

Total talent solutions


36.1


39.4


35.3


34.1


21.7


9.2


33.2


38.4


36.0


35.2


24.0


12.0

Protiviti


61.6


56.1


36.7


18.9


8.4


2.0


58.8


55.1


37.4


20.0


10.8


4.8

Total


42.6


43.9


35.7


29.8


17.9


7.1


39.7


42.9


36.3


30.9


20.2


9.9


























United States

























Contract talent solutions


27.5


35.5


33.4


33.4


22.7


11.3


27.7


35.5


33.6


33.4


22.7


11.3

Permanent placement talent solutions


109.3


85.1


78.6


78.3


44.3


22.4


109.6


85.1


78.9


78.3


44.3


22.4

Total talent solutions


33.6


40.0


37.2


37.8


25.2


12.6


33.8


40.0


37.4


37.8


25.2


12.6

Protiviti


62.6


53.7


31.7


17.0


8.3


4.1


62.8


53.7


31.9


17.0


8.3


4.1

Total


41.1


43.8


35.6


31.7


20.2


10.0


41.3


43.8


35.8


31.7


20.2


10.0


























International

























Contract talent solutions


38.6


33.0


24.0


18.5


7.0


-3.2


25.1


29.1


26.3


23.5


16.6


8.7

Permanent placement talent solutions


87.8


67.3


61.9


44.7


28.0


2.9


70.5


62.1


64.0


50.0


39.0


15.4

Total talent solutions


44.8


37.7


29.2


22.5


10.5


-2.2


30.9


33.7


31.6


27.5


20.3


9.8

Protiviti


57.6


65.9


58.3


26.2


8.6


-6.3


43.5


61.4


61.2


32.3


20.6


7.3

Total


48.0


44.3


36.2


23.4


10.0


-3.3


33.9


40.1


38.6


28.7


20.4


9.1



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
 

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q2 2021


Q3 2021


Q4 2021


Q1 2022


Q2 2022


 Q3 2022

Finance and accounting













As Reported


33.7


44.6


39.1


33.5


22.1


9.9

Billing Days Impact


-0.4


-0.3


0.3


-0.2


0.0


0.2

Currency Impact


-2.3


-0.8


0.4


1.3


2.3


2.7

As Adjusted


31.0


43.5


39.8


34.6


24.4


12.8

Administrative and customer support













As Reported


93.1


60.8


37.6


29.2


4.2


-10.3

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.2


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.1

Currency Impact


-3.6


-0.6


0.7


1.5


2.1


2.4

As Adjusted


89.5


60.0


38.4


30.5


6.3


-7.8

Technology













As Reported


19.9


33.8


21.4


23.9


12.3


0.6

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.1


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.1

Currency Impact


-2.0


-0.6


0.3


0.9


1.6


1.8

As Adjusted


17.9


33.1


21.8


24.6


13.9


2.5

Elimination of intersegment revenues













As Reported


244.5


188.4


74.3


38.9


-3.8


-23.1

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.4


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.2

Currency Impact


-3.6


-0.5


0.7


1.4


1.9


2.1

As Adjusted


240.9


187.5


75.1


40.1


-1.9


-20.8

Total contract talent solutions













As Reported


29.9


35.0


31.3


30.0


19.2


8.1

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.2


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.1

Currency Impact


-2.7


-0.8


0.5


1.2


2.1


2.5

As Adjusted


27.2


34.0


31.9


31.0


21.3


10.7

Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


102.2


79.4


73.0


67.2


39.3


16.5

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.2


0.1


-0.3


0.0


0.2

Currency Impact


-5.3


-1.5


0.7


1.9


3.3


3.6

As Adjusted


96.9


77.7


73.8


68.8


42.6


20.3

Total talent solutions













As Reported


36.1


39.4


35.3


34.1


21.7


9.2

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.2


0.2


-0.2


0.0


0.1

Currency Impact


-2.9


-0.8


0.5


1.3


2.3


2.7

As Adjusted


33.2


38.4


36.0


35.2


24.0


12.0

Protiviti













As Reported


61.6


56.1


36.7


18.9


8.4


2.0

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.3


0.2


-0.2


0.0


0.2

Currency Impact


-2.8


-0.7


0.5


1.3


2.4


2.6

As Adjusted


58.8


55.1


37.4


20.0


10.8


4.8

Total













As Reported


42.6


43.9


35.7


29.8


17.9


7.1

Billing Days Impact


0.0


-0.2


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.2

Currency Impact


-2.9


-0.8


0.5


1.3


2.3


2.6

As Adjusted


39.7


42.9


36.3


30.9


20.2


9.9

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q2 2021


Q3 2021


Q4 2021


Q1 2022


Q2 2022


 Q3 2022

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


27.5


35.5


33.4


33.4


22.7


11.3

Billing Days Impact


0.2


0.0


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


27.7


35.5


33.6


33.4


22.7


11.3














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


109.3


85.1


78.6


78.3


44.3


22.4

Billing Days Impact


0.3


0.0


0.3


0.0


0.0


0.0

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


109.6


85.1


78.9


78.3


44.3


22.4














Total talent solutions













As Reported


33.6


40.0


37.2


37.8


25.2


12.6

Billing Days Impact


0.2


0.0


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


33.8


40.0


37.4


37.8


25.2


12.6














Protiviti













As Reported


62.6


53.7


31.7


17.0


8.3


4.1

Billing Days Impact


0.2


0.0


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


62.8


53.7


31.9


17.0


8.3


4.1














Total













As Reported


41.1


43.8


35.6


31.7


20.2


10.0

Billing Days Impact


0.2


0.0


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


41.3


43.8


35.8


31.7


20.2


10.0

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q2 2021


Q3 2021


Q4 2021


Q1 2022


Q2 2022


 Q3 2022

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


38.6


33.0


24.0


18.5


7.0


-3.2

Billing Days Impact


-0.8


-0.5


0.1


-0.4


0.2


0.5

Currency Impact


-12.7


-3.4


2.2


5.4


9.4


11.4

As Adjusted


25.1


29.1


26.3


23.5


16.6


8.7














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


87.8


67.3


61.9


44.7


28.0


2.9

Billing Days Impact


-1.1


-0.6


0.1


-0.5


0.2


0.6

Currency Impact


-16.2


-4.6


2.0


5.8


10.8


11.9

As Adjusted


70.5


62.1


64.0


50.0


39.0


15.4














Total talent solutions













As Reported


44.8


37.7


29.2


22.5


10.5


-2.2

Billing Days Impact


-0.8


-0.5


0.2


-0.4


0.1


0.5

Currency Impact


-13.1


-3.5


2.2


5.4


9.7


11.5

As Adjusted


30.9


33.7


31.6


27.5


20.3


9.8














Protiviti













As Reported


57.6


65.9


58.3


26.2


8.6


-6.3

Billing Days Impact


-0.8


-0.7


0.1


-0.5


0.2


0.5

Currency Impact


-13.3


-3.8


2.8


6.6


11.8


13.1

As Adjusted


43.5


61.4


61.2


32.3


20.6


7.3














Total













As Reported


48.0


44.3


36.2


23.4


10.0


-3.3

Billing Days Impact


-0.9


-0.6


0.1


-0.4


0.2


0.5

Currency Impact


-13.2


-3.6


2.3


5.7


10.2


11.9

As Adjusted


33.9


40.1


38.6


28.7


20.4


9.1

 

 

