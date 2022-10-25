|
Robert Half Shares 5 Considerations to Improve Your Job Search
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the demand for skilled talent remains strong, professionals need to be increasingly strategic and intentional when making career moves. "As the job market evolves, companies are taking a more measured approach to hiring, and workers should prepare to put in greater effort to show their value to potential employers," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. "Finding the right role starts with understanding your needs and what companies are looking for in new hires."
A Robert Half survey of more than 2,300 senior managers in the U.S. reveals five key considerations for those launching a job search. View a video of the research highlights.
1. Frequent job hopping (77%)
2. Vague descriptions of past jobs (76%)
3. Insufficient skills for the position (74%)
• Employee location: 46%
• Company location: 33%
• Candidate's experience (location is irrelevant): 21%
1. Bring in-demand skills, knowledge and experience (29%)
2. Have proven job performance and skill sets (22%)
3. Can quickly assimilate and begin contributing (20%)
McDonald added, "We're seeing some employers be a bit more discerning about who they hire compared to a year ago. They want to avoid hiring mistakes and invest in people who want to build their career with the company and can contribute immediately."About the Research
The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 2,300 senior managers with hiring responsibilities in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and human resources at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S.About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.
