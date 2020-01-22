22.01.2020 14:10:00

Robert Half To Host Webinar On California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

California AB5 took effect on January 1, 2020. Substantial obligations are required of companies to avoid employee misclassifications and potential penalties. Join experts as they discuss how firms can navigate the new law.



WHO:

Paul McDonald, Senior Executive Director, Robert Half


Cheryl D. Orr, Partner, Drinker Biddle



WHEN:

Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET



HOW:

Register online: https://bit.ly/381NLKO 

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. For additional management and career advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.com/blog.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-to-host-webinar-on-california-assembly-bill-5-ab5-300991054.html

SOURCE Robert Half

