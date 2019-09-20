Robert Morris University of Illinois Welcomes Cohort of New Era Scholars

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Classes for the fall quarter at Robert Morris University begin September 23. Included with this year's freshman class are 30 Chicago Public School graduates who are recipients of the RMU New Era Scholarship.

Initiated in 2017, this scholarship program is jointly funded by the University and private philanthropists, jump-started by a donation from the Alter family. The vision for the New Era Scholarship is to transform lives and Chicago communities by increasing enrollment, graduation and employment ratios for 300 under-resourced African American students from the Chicago Public Schools over six years.

Recipients of this year's award represent the following Chicago schools: Ace Charter School, Amandia Charter School, Bogan High School, Carver Military Academy, Collins College Prep, Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, Hyde Park Academy, Lake View High School, North Grand High School, Ogden International, Perspectives Charter School, Roberto Clemente Academy, Roosevelt High School, Steinmetz Academic Centre, Team Englewood Community Academy, Tilden Career Academy, UIC College Prep, University of Chicago Charter School Woodlawn Campus, Wells Community Academy and Westinghouse Career Academy.

The New Era Scholarship aims to cover the tuition gap after RMU grants, state and federal funding. It will enable financially under-resourced students to graduate and enter the workforce without being encumbered by severe debt.

Robert Morris University Illinois has a history and tradition of educating first-generation students of all ethnic backgrounds and placing them on a successful career path. RMU has maintained a high graduation rate as a result of mentoring, faculty accessibility, corporate partnerships and experience-based curricula. Most recently, US News and World Report ranked the University #1 in social mobility, a category which recognizes the graduation success of economically disadvantaged students. Equally significant, RMU has been ranked #1 in diversity for nine consecutive years.

Michael Alter continues to be actively involved in supporting the New Era Scholarship Program. "The investment has the potential to dramatically change lives and communities in Chicago," he said. For more information on supporting the New Era Scholars campaign, contact Carolyn Smith at cbsmith@robertmorris.edu

