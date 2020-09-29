LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Nobuo Yoshimori, PhD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Microbiology in acknowledgment for his remarkable contributions and dedication for more than 60 years as a Clinical Microbiologist with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Retired two years ago, Dr. Yoshimori has led an outstanding career, having accrued more than 60 years of professional excellence as a medical technologist, microbiologist, and teacher of interns and residents, holding many academic positions. He began his career at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center as the Head of the Microbiology Section, in the Department of Pathology where he devoted the past 45 years. He is a respected researcher and has conducted many lectures, seminars, and presentations sharing his knowledge in the field. Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Yoshimori has maintained active affiliations with prestigious organizations including the American Society of Clinical Pathology, and the American Society of Microbiology.



While growing up in Hawaii, Dr. Yoshimori pursued his interest in wildlife which led him to obtain a Bachelor of Arts in General Science from the University of Iowa. He later obtained a certificate in Medical Technology (ASCP) which enabled him to continue his education into graduate school. After working for three years at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, he went on to receive his Master of Science in Medical Microbiology from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. He worked 1 year as a research assistant and moved to California to work 2 years as a Medical Technologist Supervisor in Microbiology at Memorial Hospital, Long Beach. He enrolled at the University of California San Francisco where he earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Microbiology and spent 1 year as a postdoctoral fellow.To further his professional development, Dr. Yoshimori has remained up-to-date with the latest innovations in his field. She maintains active memberships and affiliations with prominent organizations including the American Society of Microbiology, American Society of Clinical Pathology (Associate Member), Medical Technologist of American Society of Clinical Pathology, MT (ASCP), and the American Association of Retired Persons.



Revered as an expert in his field, Dr. Yoshimori has authored and co-authored numerous theses, research papers, and abstracts. From his Ph.D. thesis research, he discovered the"R1restriction endonuclease," which was given to Dr. Paul Berg with Sanford University. The enzyme was used to create the first genetically engineered molecule which eventually was honored with a Nobel Prize. He is highly respected for attributing to the genetic engineering and end result of insulin for diabetics.



As a notable community member, Dr. Yoshimori contributes to his local community by volunteering at local venues and hospitals. He is also a volunteer faculty lecturer in the Department of Pathology at the University of Los Angeles.



In light of his professional achievements, Dr. Yoshimori has been continuously recognized as an Outstanding Clinical Pathology Faculty Member by the Harbor UCLA Medical Center.



In his spare time, Dr. Yoshimori enjoys collecting stamps, music, watching TV sporting events like basketball, baseball, and football, playing the clarinet, tennis, bowling, pocket billiards, and singing karaoke.

