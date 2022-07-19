Robert Redford's Sundance Catalog In-Store Customer Appreciation Event, Westport, Connecticut

American aspirational lifestyle retailer celebrates in downtown Westport

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance, a premier lifestyle retailer of unique, premium-quality women's and men's apparel and footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home décor, announces a special, in-store Customer Appreciation Event in its Westport, CT retail location on July 28th, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. As part of their ongoing commitment to the local community, Sundance is proud to partner with the Museum of Contemporary Art Westport (MoCA Westport), and will donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to that organization.

During the Customer Appreciation Event, guests at the downtown Westport store will be treated to special offers and light refreshments, while experiencing the brand's authentic and creative style, showcased in both the craftsmanship of the store design and our beautiful new early Fall collection, which features exclusive apparel, jewelry and home products. One-of-a-kind pieces and items exclusive to Sundance remain the cornerstone of the product offering.

The stunning Sundance store, located at 97 Main Street in downtown Westport, opened in May 2021, and has quickly become a popular destination within this vibrant shopping district. Sundance's Westport store remains the retailer's first and only location in the Northeast and complements the center's fashion-focused retail selection and outstanding dining options. The customer appreciation celebration is the first in-store event since Covid restrictions have lifted.

Matey Erdos, Sundance CEO comments "The Westport Customer Appreciation Event, in partnership with MoCA Westport, is our way of saying thank you to the Westport community, especially to our loyal customers, for making our first year an incredible success. For years, our loyal customers in the surrounding area have participated in the Sundance lifestyle through our beautiful catalog but now have the opportunity to experience the authentic Sundance lifestyle, and our outstanding customer service, in person. We are proud to offer an experience that is not commonly found in the marketplace."

Ruth Maness, Executive Director of MoCA Westport adds "Sundance's commitment to inspiring and cultivating creativity through art education is aligned with MoCA Westport's mission, and we are honored to be their 'Giving Back' partner of choice for this special event. This partnership will help us to continue to provide thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences that are accessible to all. We thank Sundance for their support of MoCA Westport and the arts in our community."

About Museum of Contemporary Art Westport (MoCA Westport)

MoCA Westport is a destination for contemporary visual arts exhibitions, music performances, and comprehensive arts education. Their mission is to build a deeper understanding of, and passion for, the arts by presenting thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences. By sharing a diversity of genres and perspectives, MoCA Westport strives to positively impact the community, and to connect and captivate the local, national, and international audience that we serve.

About Sundance

Sundance Catalog was founded in 1989 by famed actor, environmentalist, director and visionary of independent filmmaking, Robert Redford, to promote the works of artists and craftspeople from across the country and around the world. Celebrating over 30 years of commitment to inspire creativity and individual style since its inception, Sundance has become one of the preeminent lifestyle retailers offering a thoughtfully curated mix of unique, premium-quality women's and men's apparel and footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home décor. Sundance elevates the traditions of authentic American heritage into a classic and creative style.

Sundance Catalog is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company's unique product selection is available through its catalog, 19 retail stores throughout the US (see list below), and online at www.sundancecatalog.com .



