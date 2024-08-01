|
01.08.2024 08:00:00
Robert Swaak to step down as CEO of ABN AMRO in the first half of 2025
Robert Swaak to step down as CEO of ABN Amro in the first half of 2025
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. announced today that CEO Robert Swaak will not complete his term of office at the bank. In consultation with the Supervisory Board, it has been decided that he will step down in the first half of 2025.
Robert Swaak: "Over these past years, I have led ABN AMRO with great dedication and pleasure. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together to execute ABN AMRO’s strategy. When I was asked to serve a second term as CEO last year, I considered the possibility that I would make way for a successor at an appropriate time before the end of the term. Now that the bank is entering a new strategic period, the Supervisory Board should be given the opportunity to find a successor in time. It goes without saying that – until a successor has been appointed - I will continue to dedicate myself fully to the bank, to our clients, investors, colleagues and other stakeholders in the coming period."
Tom de Swaan, Chairman of ABN AMRO’s Supervisory Board: "Robert remains fully committed to the bank and we are very pleased with that. This will ensure continuity and give us the opportunity to find a successor in time. We are grateful to Robert for his dedication to the bank, his leadership and the way in which he has represented ABN AMRO. Under his leadership, ABN AMRO has set the course to become a personal bank in the digital age.”
Robert Swaak was appointed as the CEO of ABN AMRO in April 2020 and was reappointed in April 2024. The process of finding a successor has been initiated.
|
ABN AMRO Press Office
Jordi van Baardewijk
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900
|
ABN AMRO Investor Relations
John Heijning
Head of Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABN Amromehr Nachrichten
|
23.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: ABN Amro vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.05.24
|ABN Amro-Aktie gewinnt: Deutsche Privatbank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe von ABN Amro übernommen (dpa-AFX)
|
28.05.24
|ROUNDUP: Niederländische ABN Amro kauft Privatbank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe (dpa-AFX)
|
17.05.24
|ABN Amro wendet sich an BNP Paribas wegen Verkauf von Anteil an Versicherungs-JV - Aktien fester (Dow Jones)
|
14.05.24
|Ausblick: ABN Amro mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: ABN Amro veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)