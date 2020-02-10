Robert Walters Group Launches Walters People in Hong Kong -- The First Walters People Operation In Asia

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Walters Group, a global specialist recruitment consultancy, has announced the launch of Walters People in Hong Kong today.

Walters People Hong Kong specialises in placing junior candidates in permanent roles across a range of professional fields, including accounting and finance, business support, financial services, human resources, sales and marketing, supply chain and tech and transformation. Tiffany Wong will head up the newly launched business as Director of Walters People Hong Kong.

During the past two decades, Walters People has been operating in Europe with offices in Belgium, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain and the UK. The launch in Hong Kong marks Walters People's debut in Asia.

Tiffany comments: "Clients and candidates expect high-quality and speedy service. We're in a great position to complement the existing Robert Walters offering locally, and work with the senior hires they have placed, to help build their teams and support functions. Organisations need talented professionals in junior positions to support growth and thus time is crucial. We will introduce employers to the right candidate within 24 hours. Providing rapid, high-quality service is what drives us and sets us apart."

Ricky Mui, Managing Director of Robert Walters Hong Kong, adds: "With the launch of Walters People Hong Kong, we're joining the established brand of Robert Walters and a global office network. Focusing on junior positions hiring, Walters People Hong Kong enables organisations to attract and retain management trainees, rising stars and high-potential employees. This represents an important milestone for our business in Hong Kong."

Walters People Hong Kong launches its first Salary Survey

The Walters People Salary Survey 2020 -- Hong Kong is also launched today. It includes comprehensive information on salaries and recruitment trends in the local junior recruitment market. The salary tables are a useful tool for benchmarking salaries, providing details of recruitment trends and salary information for roles in a full range of professional sectors.

According to the report, the general slowdown in the recruitment market is expected to have a comparatively smaller impact on the overall junior market. Hiring demand for various tech functions in 2020 is expected to be stable across multiple industries, including FMCG, retail, logistics and financial institutions. At the same time, fintech companies and virtual banks are expected to hire more operational tech candidates as they roll out new digital projects.

The report also presents the results of a survey conducted among our candidates, about the factors they consider important in their work life, and their expectations for the job market in 2020. Their responses reveal that a good workplace culture and environment and salary are regarded as the most important contributors to job satisfaction.

"Hiring managers are advised to emphasise career progression opportunities and continuous learning and development to attract and retain talent. Furthermore, companies are encouraged to improve the candidate experience during the recruitment process and enhance employee engagement to attract talent," Tiffany says.

