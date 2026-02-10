MarketAxess Holdings Aktie
WKN: A0B897 / ISIN: US57060D1081
|
10.02.2026 20:37:20
Robertson Opportunity Capital Opens $5 Million MarketAxess Position
According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 10, 2026, Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC disclosed a new stake in MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX), reporting the purchase of 28,830 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $5.23 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.23 million, reflecting the new purchase.This was a new position, representing 1.9% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025.As of Feb. 9, 2026, shares of MarketAxess were priced at $171.23, down 13.7% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 28 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
