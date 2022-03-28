Robertson Stephens Opens 13th Office in Menlo Park

The firm continues to expand its services nationally with AUM growth to $3.9billion

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") a national wealth management firm headquartered in San Francisco, is excited to announce its 13th office location in Menlo Park, CA. Establishing a presence in Menlo Park broadens the firm's presence in the Bay Area, allowing the firm to bring personalized wealth solutions to its high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients.

This addition marks the fifth office location in California, and the fourth in the Bay Area, deepening the firm's commitment to the west coast. Robertson Stephens continues to grow both organically and inorganically, with approximately $3.9billion in advisory and retirement consulting assets as of December 2021.

"I am very proud of the growth milestones our firm continues to achieve and I am particularly pleased about our new office in Menlo Park, as it harkens back to the origins of Robertson Stephens as a firm dedicated to clients in Silicon Valley," said Raj Bhattacharyya, CEO of Robertson Stephens. "Over the past couple of years, we have expanded our comprehensive wealth management experience to include additional offerings such as ESG focused investments, tax management services, retirement plan consulting and life transition planning, and have continued to grow our presence in regions where our clients need us most."

Wealth managers, Jeanette Garretty, Daniel Rozansky and Michael Zaninovich, lead the opening of the new Menlo Park office. Garretty, Rozansky and Zaninovich each bring over 25 years of experience in servicing high net worth and ultra-high net worth families, specializing in custom wealth management solutions that integrate estate planning, philanthropy and family office management services.

Daniel Rozansky, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens, added: "We are honored to open Robertson Stephens' Menlo Park office and strengthen both existing and new relationships with individuals and families in the area. Our team saw a growing demand for our client first approach in the Silicon Valley and are excited to share our knowledge and expertise to help them achieve their financial goals."

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco, Pasadena, Marin County, Santa Rosa and Menlo Park(CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley & Boise (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Austin & Houston (TX); Seattle (WA); and Denver (CO) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

