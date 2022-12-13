Robertson Stephens Strengthens Northeast Presence

Vodia Capital joins Robertson Stephens, opens new Boston office

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") adds Vodia Capital, LLC ("Vodia"), a Boston-based registered investment advisor managing over $160 million in advisory assets. Vodia's Founder and Managing Principal, David Matias, and Principal, Avi Deutsch, will join Robertson Stephens along with their colleagues Brandon Frye, Chuning Wang, Janet Shetty and Mammad Aliyev.

David founded Vodia in 2004 as a wealth management firm grounded in integrity and value-creation for their clients. Through innovative portfolio design, impact-oriented strategies, and proprietary research, the firm grew into a national wealth manager for like-minded clients.

With the addition of the Vodia team, Robertson Stephens' assets are now over $3.8 billion*. The firm now has 69 employees across fourteen locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Pasadena and Santa Rosa (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley and Boise (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Austin and Houston (TX); Seattle (WA); Denver (CO); and now Boston (MA).

"We are thrilled to have David, Avi and the entire Vodia team join Robertson Stephens," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. "David has built a top-tier RIA with deep expertise in creating investment strategies that achieve clients' financial and social impact goals. Their client-first philosophy and strong focus on investments, planning and technology make them a perfect cultural fit at Robertson Stephens. With their addition, we are also excited to deepen our Northeast presence with a new office in the greater Boston area."

"We are excited to be part of the Robertson Stephens family and establish the firm's presence in the greater Boston area," says David Matias, Managing Director, Principal of Robertson Stephens. "Changes in the industry, including new tech offerings, increased regulatory complexity and the growth of private investment opportunities, have increased the advantages of being a part of a larger wealth management firm. Robertson Stephens shares our commitment to transparency and integrity and is a clear match with our values and goals, as well as the standards our clients have come to expect."

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. *Includes $160 million of Vodia Capital managed assets. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

