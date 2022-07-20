Robex Resources and Vivo Energy Complete Solar Plant at Nampala and Strengthen Their Partnership for Kiniero

BAMAKO, Mali, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) and Vivo Energy (LSE: VVO) are pleased to announce completion of the hybrid solar power plant at the Nampala Gold mine in Mali. The two groups have also signed an exclusivity agreement for Vivo Energy to provide a further hybrid solar and thermal power solution to the Kiniero gold mine in Guinea, owned by Sycamore Mining and currently in the process of merging with Robex following completion of the closing conditions and approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Vivo Energy now supplies carbon free power to the Nampala mine through its equity funded solar hybrid project. This project required zero capital injection by Robex Resources, while reducing the carbon footprint of the mine by around 60,000 tonnes over ten years, while making a material reduction in the mine’s cost of energy.

The mining industry is keen to reduce its carbon footprint and Vivo Energy is proud to contribute to this with its innovative partner Robex.

Commenting on the project, Stan Mittelman, CEO of Vivo Energy said: "A world-class team comprising Vivo Energy, Robex Resources, and our EPC contractor, Sterling and Wilson overcame the challenges, restrictions and logistical complexities brought by the pandemic and the socio-political situation to deliver this project on budget.”

Vivo Energy Mali has supplied fuels and lubricants to the Nampala mine since it reached commercial production in 2017. Robex Resources is a key customer of Vivo Energy in Mali.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO, Robex Resources said: "We are proud to have introduced solar power into our Nampala mine, and have been thrilled with the professionalism and dedication of our partners at Vivo Energy. We continue to work on closing the Sycamore Mining merger and, following the success of the Nampala project, the two groups have signed an agreement with Vivo Energy to develop a hybrid solar energy solar solution that will provide in excess of 40% of the power requirements for the Kiniero mine in Guinea, displacing 27,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year. Through these actions Robex Resources continues to contribute to the modernisation of mining practices.”

Alistair Jessop, Head of Power, Vivo Energy added: "We are delighted to have successfully completed the Nampala project with Robex Resources. The greatest endorsement of our work is Robex’s desire to work with us on a new and significantly larger project. Vivo Energy’s Power business delivers innovative equity funded solutions that displace up to 50% of a mine’s thermal generation load, significantly reducing the mine’s carbon emissions and cost of energy. Vivo Energy’s commercial operations in the 23 African countries where we operate greatly reduce our power projects’ execution and operational risk through our local on-the-ground teams’ expertise, gained over many years.”

Khadidiatou Fall, Managing Director, Vivo Energy Mali added: "Our mining customers are always looking for ways to reduce their operational costs and increase their sustainability. I am proud of the huge contribution my team made to the successfully completion this hybrid solar / fuel solution to help our customer Robex Resources achieve their objectives.”

Notes to editors:

VIVO ENERGY CONTACTS:

Rob Foyle

Head of Communications

Vivo Energy

+44 7715 036407

Email: rob.foyle@vivoenergy.com

www.vivoenergy.com Moctar Toure

Communications and Marketing Manager

Vivo Energy Mali

+223 98 09 96 85

Email: press-mali@vivoenergy.com



ROBEX RESOURCES INC CONTACTS:

Benjamin Cohen, CEO

Aurélien Bonneviot, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Robex Resources Inc.

+1 581 741 7421

E-mail: investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com

RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Robert Thaemlitz

Account Manager

+1 (416) 644-2020

or +1 (212) 812-7680

E-Mail: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com

www.renmarkfinancial.com



ABOUT VIVO ENERGY

With a vision to become Africa’s most respected energy business, Vivo Energy operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa. The Group has a network of over 2,500 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Shell and Engen brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries. Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, shops, restaurants and other non-fuel services. It provides fuels, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to business customers across a range of sectors including aviation, marine, mining, construction, power, transport, and manufacturing.

The Company employs around 2,700 people and has access to over 1,000,000 cubic metres of fuel storage capacity. The Group's joint venture, Shell and Vivo Lubricants B.V., sources, blends, packages and supplies Shell-branded lubricants at plants in six countries.

ABOUT ROBEX RESOURCES INC.

Robex Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed Canadian mining company with an operating mine in Mali and a development project in Guinea. The group also owns exploration properties in Mali on the Senegalo-Malian shear zone. The group has a robust business model, which demonstrated great results with the Nampala mine. With this experience, Robex is now striving to grow in West Africa by acquiring and/or developing new mines.

Forward looking Statement

This news release contains statements that may be considered "forward looking information” or "forward looking statements” in terms of security legislation. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the ability of the Company to complete the planned funding to undertake its future work programs, and results of future exploration activities by the Company. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.