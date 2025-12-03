XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-
03.12.2025 07:33:59

Robex Resources Granted Five-Day Period To Match Perseus' Superior Proposal For Predictive Discovery

(RTTNews) - Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) announced that it has received formal notice from Predictive Discovery Limited (PDI.AX) that the Predictive Discovery Board has determined an unsolicited proposal from Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO, PRU.AX) constitutes a Superior Proposal under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement between Robex and Predictive Discovery dated 5 October 2025.

As per the Agreement, Robex has a five business day matching period during which it may elect to offer a matching or superior proposal. This period will expire at 11:59 p.m. EST on 10 December 2025.

Robex said its board is currently evaluating its options in response to this development.

Earlier, Perseus Mining Limited announced that it has delivered a definitive binding offer to acquire all of the issued shares in Predictive Discovery Limited that it does not already own via an Australian scheme of arrangement. Perseus currently holds 17.8% of the Predictive ordinary shares outstanding.

Under the Perseus Binding Offer, Perseus will acquire 100% of the issued shares in Predictive it does not already own at an exchange ratio of 0.1360 Perseus Shares for each Predictive share held.

Assuming implementation of the Scheme, Predictive shareholders (excluding Perseus who owns 17.8% of Predictive shares) will own approximately 18.4% of all issued Perseus shares.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:58 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Durchwachsene Vorgaben für den ATX -- DAX mit Mini-Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen entwickeln sich unterschiedlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat durchwachsene Vorgaben vor der Brust. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost finden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen