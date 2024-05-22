Robex Resources Inc. Announces Maiden 303koz Indicated Mineral Resources at the Mansounia Deposit

QUEBEC CITY, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) ("Robex” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resource Estimate update prepared by Micon International Co Limited ("Micon”) for the Mansounia Central and Mansounia South deposits (collectively, the "Mansounia Deposit”) in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101”), (the "Mansounia 2024 MRE Update”).



Highlights of the Mansounia 2024 MRE Update include:

The total contained Gold for the Mansounia Indicated Mineral Resources is reported as 303koz following the conversion of 35% of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources compared to the previously announced Mansounia 2023 MRE update 1 ; and

; and The Mansounia 2024 MRE update increases the total in-situ contained gold of the Kiniero Gold Project Indicated Mineral Resources by 23% compared to the previous 2023 Kiniero Gold Project Feasibility Study MRE.

Aurelien Bonneviot, Chief Executive Officer commented: "I am very encouraged by the results of the Mansounia infill drilling program. They have confirmed the geological potential of the 5km mineralisation trend from Sabali North to Mansounia South and our ability to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources.”

Mansounia Deposit Indicated Mineral Resources reinforce prospectivity of the Kiniero Project

Following completion of the first phase of infill drilling at the Mansounia Deposit, Robex reports a significant conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, resulting in an increase of the in-situ Kiniero Gold Project Indicated Mineral Resources. The results are shown in the tables below. The high conversion rate supports the geological interpretation and mineralisation model for the Mansounia Deposit.

The Mansounia 2024 MRE Update prepared by Micon includes the Mansounia Central and Mansounia South deposits, and has been prepared based on a 126 Reverse Circulation ("RC”) infill drilling program on a 30m-by-30m grid totaling 11,029 meters. A single block kriging drill hole spacing study was used to inform the infill drill grid spacing and Mineral Resource classification.

Table 1: Mineral Resources of the Mansounia Deposit, effective May 16th, 2024

Pit Mineral Resource

Classification Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold

(koz) Mansounia

Indicated 9.4 1.00 303 Inferred 19.4 0.94 589

Notes:

The Mineral Resource Estimate has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and has an effective date of May 16th, 2024. To demonstrate Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE), open pit Mineral Resources were constrained by an optimised pit shell. All blocks above the cut-off and within the pit shell were included in the Mineral Resources. Micon created the optimised pit shell. Cut-off grades for Mineral Resource reporting were calculated using a gold price of US$ 1,950 oz and are: laterite 0.5 g/t Au; saprolite (oxide) 0.3 g/t Au; saprock (transition) 0.7 g/t Au; and fresh 0.9 g/t Au. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the estimated Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves. Average density values used are: laterite 2.12 t/m3; saprolite (oxide) 1.66 t/m3; saprock (transition) 2.46 t/m3; and fresh 2.66 t/m3. Grade interpolation by ordinary kriging using a rotated block model (azimuth 40°) with a block size of 12 m (X) by 12 m (Y) by 5 m (Z). Outlier management used grade capping for extreme outliers and a restricted search neighbourhood for outliers on a domain-by-domain basis. Mineral Resources in volumes with a drill grid spacing of 30 m by 30 m were classified as Indicated Mineral Resources based on the results of a single block kriging drill hole spacing study updated as part of the Mansounia 2024 MRE Update. All other volumes were classified as Inferred Mineral Resources. To limit extrapolation, a wireframe was used to constrain the interpolated blocks to approximately 10 m below the base of the drilling and 40 m lateral to the drilling. Totals presented in this table reported from the Mineral Resource models, are subject to rounding, and may not total exactly. The Mansounia license is currently in the process of conversion from exploration to exploitation.



Table 2: Comparison of the Mansounia 2023 MRE and 2024 MRE Updates

Pit

Mineral

Resource

Classification

2023 MRE1 Update 2024 MRE Update Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold

(koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold

(koz) Mansounia

Indicated - - - 9.4 1.00 303 Inferred 28 0.96 879 19.4 0.94 589

Notes:

Micon completed the 2023 MRE update for Mansounia in December 2023. Reported Inferred Mineral Resources differ from December 22nd press release due to updated cut-off grade values being used.









Figure 1. Plan view map of Mansounia shows the completed drilling and modelled grade shell wireframes.





Figure 2. Plan view map of Mansounia showing the completed drilling with assay results for the 2024 infill RC drilling, and the block model coloured by Mineral Resource classification constrained to Mineral Resources within the US$ 1,950 RPEEE pit shell and above cut-off (laterite 0.5 g/t Au; saprolite 0.3 g/t Au; saprock 0.7 g/t Au; and fresh 0.9 g/t Au).





Figure 3. Plan view map of Mansounia showing the block model constrained to Mineral Resources within the US$ 1,950 RPEEE pit shell and above cut-off (laterite 0.5 g/t Au; saprolite 0.3 g/t Au; saprock 0.7 g/t Au; and fresh 0.9 g/t Au).





Figure 4. Cross-sections A-B show the (top) modelled grade shell wireframes that remain open at depth; (middle) interpolated block Au grades, to limit extrapolation a volume was used to constrain the interpolated blocks to approximately 10 m below the base of the drilling and 40 m lateral to drilling; (bottom) interpolated block Au grades constrained to Mineral Resources within the US$ 1,950 pit shell and above cut-off (laterite 0.5 g/t Au; saprolite 0.3 g/t Au; saprock 0.7 g/t Au; and fresh 0.9 g/t Au). Drill collars coloured black are from the 2024 RC infill drill program.





Figure 5. Cross-sections A-B show the (top) resource classification within the US$ 1,950 pit shell; and (bottom) the Mineral Resource classification constrained to Mineral Resources within the US$ 1,950 pit shell and above cut-off (laterite 0.5 g/t Au; saprolite 0.3 g/t Au; saprock 0.7 g/t Au; and fresh 0.9 g/t Au). Drill collars coloured black are from the 2024 RC infill drill program.

Scientific and Technical Information

The information in this announcement which relates to the updated Mineral Resource Estimate is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of Dr. Ryan Langdon, PhD, MCSM, MEarthSci, CGeol, FGS, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and a professional registered with the Geological Society of London, and does not or did not have at the relevant time an affiliation with the Company or its subsidiaries, except that of independent consultant/client relationship. Dr. Ryan Langdon is a Senior Mineral Resource Geologist with Micon International Co Limited and has over 12 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in various mineral deposit styles. Dr. Ryan Langdon has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Dr. Langdon has also approved information relating to exploration, drilling and sampling.

In this news release, the terms "mineral resource", "inferred mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource", "mineral reserve", "preliminary economic assessment", "pre-feasibility study" and "feasibility study" have the meanings ascribed to those terms in the Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM Definition Standards”) and incorporated into NI 43-101.

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential.

The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth.

Robex has been operating the Nampala Mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the long-life low-AISC Kiniero Project in Guinea, which demonstrates a c. 10-year mine life with c. 1Moz of Mineral Reserves.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become a mid-tier gold producer in West Africa.

For more information

ROBEX RESOURCES INC

Aurélien Bonneviot, Chief Executive Officer

Stanislas Prunier, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

+1 581 741-7421

Email: investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

____________________

1 Refer to press release dated December 22nd, 2023.

