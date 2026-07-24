Robin Energy Prices $3 Mln Public Offering Of 750K Shares At $4.00/shr; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Robin Energy Ltd. (RBNE), an energy transportation company, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares of its common stock at $4.00 per share. The net proceeds of the offering are estimated to be approximately $3 million.

On Nasdaq, the shares were trading 35.74 percent down at $3.65.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Furthermore, the company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 54,380 additional shares of common stock at the public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 27.