Robinhood CEO: "Crypto Is More Than Just an Asset Class"

When trading service Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported first-quarter results on Thursday evening, management made an important statement about the cryptocurrency market. In CEO Vlad Tenev's eyes, crypto is not a fad and is greater than just another abstract idea that you can invest in."We believe that crypto is more than just an asset class," Tenev said on the earnings call. "By allowing anyone with a smartphone and an Internet connection to create and utilize powerful financial tools, the technology behind crypto has the potential to become the operating system that powers the future of financial services."That's a grandiose statement with game-changing implications. I think Tenev is right, too. Let's unpack his vision of a crypto-powered global economy, and see how Robinhood is making it a reality.