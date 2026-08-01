Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.08.2026 14:48:00

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Thinks AI Agents Could Transform the Crypto Market. Here's What That Means for Investors

Agentic artificial intelligence takes automated trading to a new level. Unlike trading bots that follow preset rules, AI agents can actually act on decisions they make, trading according to market conditions and learning from mistakes. AI agents can react to shifts in the market in real time, analyze data, form plans, and execute trades.Image source: Getty Images.Customers of several brokerages, including Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), can now connect AI tools such as Anthropic's Claude or OpenAI's ChatGPT to their accounts. Users move funds into their AI agent account and give it instructions for how they want it to trade. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev wants AI agents to be able to do everything humans can. He aims to give retail investors the same computing power as institutional investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Robinhood

mehr Nachrichten