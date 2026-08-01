Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
01.08.2026 14:48:00
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Thinks AI Agents Could Transform the Crypto Market. Here's What That Means for Investors
Agentic artificial intelligence takes automated trading to a new level. Unlike trading bots that follow preset rules, AI agents can actually act on decisions they make, trading according to market conditions and learning from mistakes. AI agents can react to shifts in the market in real time, analyze data, form plans, and execute trades.Image source: Getty Images.Customers of several brokerages, including Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), can now connect AI tools such as Anthropic's Claude or OpenAI's ChatGPT to their accounts. Users move funds into their AI agent account and give it instructions for how they want it to trade. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev wants AI agents to be able to do everything humans can. He aims to give retail investors the same computing power as institutional investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robinhood
|
30.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Robinhood-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Robinhood von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Ausblick: Robinhood informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.26
|PayPal, Coca-Cola, Boeing, Visa, Meta, Apple, Robinhood, KLA - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
27.07.26
|PayPal, Coca-Cola, Boeing, Visa, Meta, Apple, Robinhood, KLA - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
24.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 am Freitagmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 beginnt Freitagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26