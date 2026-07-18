Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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18.07.2026 22:10:47
Robinhood CFO Shiv Verma Sells 3,982 Shares for $457,000 -- Here's What it Signals for the Stock
Shiv Verma, Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), reported a sale of 3,982 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.71); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026, market close ($115.54).Robinhood Markets operates as a leading retail-focused financial services platform with a market capitalization of $90.0 billion and TTM revenue of $4.6 billion. The company has established a competitive advantage through its user-friendly, mobile-first interface, commission-free trading model, and comprehensive asset-class offerings that appeal to a broad retail investor base. With 2,900 employees and headquarters in Menlo Park, Robinhood continues to expand its product suite and market penetration within the retail investment sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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