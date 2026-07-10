Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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10.07.2026 11:30:00
Robinhood Could Be a Major Threat to Solana. Here's Why.
On July 1, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) activated 24/7 tokenized stock trading in 120-plus countries and started routing perpetual futures contracts (a type of derivative with no expiration date) through a decentralized crypto exchange called Lighter.All that is a direct problem for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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