Perpetual LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 872071 / ISIN: AU000000PPT9
|
23.10.2026 22:30:00
Robinhood Could Be Ready to Launch Single-Stock Perpetual Futures. Here's Why That's Bullish for HOOD Stock.
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) hasn't announced any plans to launch single-stock perpetual futures on its platform yet, but there seems to be a lot of pent-up demand for them. In a recent Mizuho (NYSE: MFG) survey of over 600 active Robinhood users, 94% of respondents were willing to trade single-stock perpetual futures if they became available. Let's see why that could be bullish for Robinhood's stock -- which has declined nearly 30% over the past 12 months.
In traditional investing, investors can buy options to either buy a stock (a call) or sell it (a put) at a fixed strike price with a set expiration date. As an option approaches its expiration date, its value declines because there is less time remaining for the stock to make a major move.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Perpetual LtdShs
Analysen zu Perpetual LtdShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bullish
|28,21
|-3,36%
|Perpetual LtdShs
|10,40
|4,00%
|Robinhood
|84,93
|-1,53%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.