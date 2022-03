Robinhood Extends Its Trading Hours

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Attention sweatpants-wearing, meme stock-chasing, amateur retail traders everywhere: Your hours of operation (and, we must add, your availability to receive scary margin calls) are about to expand.On Tuesday, Robinhood announced it is adding four hours of extended trading for its users as it slowly moves to offering 24/7 trading.Continue reading