Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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20.06.2026 22:15:00
Robinhood Is Becoming a Full-Service Financial Platform. Is the Stock a Buy?
Founded in 2013, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) changed the brokerage industry with its free trading model. Today, the broker's product lineup has expanded well beyond stocks to include products like cryptocurrencies and prediction markets. With a focus on smaller investors, Robinhood is living up to its goal to "democratize finance for all." But is becoming a full-service financial platform enough to make the stock a buy?Although it was founded in 2013, Robinhood didn't go public until 2021. In its first earnings release in the second quarter of that year, it had $102 billion in custody. In the first quarter of 2026, roughly five years later, that figure had grown to $307 billion, and it is now called total platform assets, given the broadening of the company's business. The company has rapidly become a major player in the finance industry, building off its early success in attracting younger traders interested in stocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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