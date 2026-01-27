:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.01.2026 00:05:00
Robinhood Is Betting on Predictions Markets. Could This Be a Major Win for the Fintech Giant?
Gone are the days when you would need to visit a casino to gamble. Now you can do it right on your smartphone or computer, 24 hours a day.Prediction markets have exploded. Similar to futures trading, participants can buy contracts, essentially betting on future outcomes across sports and politics, and almost anything else. It's still early, too. Industry experts believe that prediction markets could surpass $1 trillion in annual trading volume by 2030.Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has wasted little time jumping into the mix, integrating prediction markets directly into its brokerage platform. It's a bold decision that could affect the fintech giant's long-term trajectory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
