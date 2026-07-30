Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

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30.07.2026 22:15:01

Robinhood Is Now Making More Money From Prediction Markets Than Crypto Trading. Here's What That Means For Crypto Investors

Having pioneered commission-free trading, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is viewed as one of the most innovative online brokerages available for retail investors.The company proved this yet again in the second quarter, showing just how much its early foray into the prediction markets is paying off. Robinhood saw its transaction revenue from event-based contracts soar to $156 million in the second quarter, up over $50 million from the prior quarter and from practically nothing just one year ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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