Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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05.06.2026 05:51:00
Robinhood Is Opening the SpaceX IPO to Everyday Investors. What That Means for the Stock.
SpaceX is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq around June 12, with the initial public offering (IPO) price expected to be $135. In its filing, Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company named a short list of retail brokerages as channels for selling shares directly, and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is on it. Through the app's IPO Access feature, customers can submit a non-binding indication of interest -- essentially a request for a set number of shares -- ahead of the listing, with no minimum account balance required. SoFi is offering a similar path.That detail matters more for Robinhood than it does for SpaceX. Getting retail into the largest IPO ever attempted, at the same price institutions pay, is the clearest example yet of a strategy the company has been building for years. And it could help bolster consumer interest in the broker's platform.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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