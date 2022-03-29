|
29.03.2022 17:51:00
Robinhood Is Rising, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Tuesday's Big Early Winner
The stock market has taken a big hit in 2022, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been at the epicenter of the shift away from high-growth stocks toward more-conservative investment plays. Yet after having fallen more than 20% at its worst point of the year, the Nasdaq has rebounded sharply. As of 10:30 a.m. ET today, the Nasdaq was up nearly another 1%, clawing back to within 7.5% of where it started the year.One stock that helped to lead the charge higher was Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), which jumped to regain some of its lost ground since its initial public offering (IPO) last year. Yet there was another Nasdaq-listed stock that did even better, following earnings results that gave shareholders newfound optimism. Let's take a closer look at both of these Nasdaq winners.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!