|
29.05.2024 00:09:58
Robinhood jumps on plan to buy back up to US$1 billion of shares
ROBINHOOD Markets jumped after the retail brokerage announced a plan to repurchase as much as US$1 billion of its own shares.The firm expects the buyback programme to kick off in the third quarter and take place over a two to three-year period, it said on Tuesday (May 28) in a filing. Shares in Robinhood jumped as much as 7.4 per cent in late New York trading after the company said its board approved the repurchase plan.Robinhood outlined the programme as its “business and cash flow have continued to grow”, chief financial officer Jason Warnick said.Robinhood is seeking to expand its offerings beyond the retail brokerage services and commission-free trading that made the company a household name. Early last year, the Menlo Park, California-based firm announced a retirement product and in March it outlined a plan to roll out a credit card to US consumers as it looks to become a broader financial-services company. BLOOMBERGWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robinhoodmehr Nachrichten
|
23.05.24
|Pessimisten ändern die Richtung, Favoritenwechsel im Chipmarkt - Calling USA (NewsTool)
|
13.05.24
|Who is afraid of the SEC? Not Robinhood investors (Financial Times)
|
13.05.24
|Who is afraid of the SEC? Not Robinhood investors (Financial Times)
|
09.05.24
|Robinhood-Aktie dreht ins Negative: Robinhood kann Gewinn erzielen (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Robinhood mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Robinhood warns of SEC lawsuit threat over crypto business (Financial Times)
|
06.05.24
|Robinhood warns of SEC lawsuit threat over crypto business (Financial Times)
|
23.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Robinhood mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Robinhoodmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Feiertag: US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- ATX schließt etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiatische Märkte gehen etwas leichter aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Markt gab am Dienstag leicht nach. Der DAX verbuchte Verluste. Die US-Börsen fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen Asiens zeigte sich am Dienstag mit leicht negativer Tendenz.