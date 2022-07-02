|
02.07.2022 13:45:00
Robinhood Just Added This Cryptocurrency. Is it a Buy?
On Tuesday, popular trading app Robinhood added Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) to the growing number of cryptocurrencies on the platform. The company last expanded its crypto listings in April, when it added support for Compound, Polygon, Solana, and Shiba Inu. The move falls in line with recent comments from co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, who said Robinhood aims to become the "most trusted and easiest-to-use crypto platform."Following the news, Chainlink's price popped as much as 8%, though it has still lost 88% of its value since peaking in May 2021. Is it time to buy?Let's dive in.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
