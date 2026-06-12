BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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12.06.2026 05:52:00
Robinhood Just Won Approval to Underwrite IPOs, Right Before SpaceX's Blockbuster Market Debut. Here's Why the Timing Matters.
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) had no shortage of news this week. The online brokerage reported strong May operating data, and a securities filing revealed a large insider stock purchase. But the announcement with arguably the biggest long-term implications came from CEO Vlad Tenev, who said Tuesday in a post on X that Robinhood Securities is now approved to serve as an underwriter of initial public offerings (IPOs)."We intend to be disruptive in this space," Tenev wrote.The news is timely. SpaceX is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Friday in what could be the largest IPO in history, and a long list of big private companies may follow it to the public markets in the coming years. Here's a closer look at the new business line -- and why its timing could prove important.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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