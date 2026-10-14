Robinhood Markets Aktie

Robinhood Markets für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41U1K / ISIN: CA7709161045

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14.10.2026 11:11:01

Robinhood Markets Reports Earnings on Oct. 27. Is It a Better Buy Than Morningstar?

Choosing between a high-growth disruptor and an established data powerhouse requires weighing rapid innovation against steady, diversified performance. Investors today are looking at Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) as potential winners.

Robinhood primarily targets the retail segment with mobile-first trading and expanding crypto offerings. Morningstar serves a broad spectrum of institutional and retail clients with its gold-standard research and data platforms. This comparison examines their growth, financial health, and risks to help you decide which stock fits your 2026 goals.

Robinhood Markets sells online investing and trading services to a growing base of nearly 28.5 million funded customers. It primarily targets retail investors, but the firm is increasingly competing for space among fintech stocks by expanding into institutional services. Through its acquisition of Bitstamp, it now offers cryptocurrency services like lending and settlement, including support for Bitcoin. Additionally, Robinhood has a joint venture with SIG to operate an institutional-grade futures exchange.

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Robinhood 91,68 -7,30% Robinhood
Robinhood Markets, Inc Unsponsored Canadian Depository Receipt Hedged 5,40 2,86% Robinhood Markets, Inc Unsponsored Canadian Depository Receipt Hedged

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