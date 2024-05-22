|
22.05.2024 11:40:00
Robinhood Markets Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Meme stocks Returned to the spotlight this month, which put fintech and online brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) back in it as well. The company recently reported earnings that showed some stellar improvements in the business and gave some fundamental oomph to the stock that investors shouldn't take lightly.While Robinhood remains a relatively minor player in what has become a highly competitive space, the company's improvements and improving financial position give the stock a long-term upside that makes it worthy of consideration to be part of a long-term portfolio.Here are the specifics you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
