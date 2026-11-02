Nu Holdings Aktie

Nu Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034

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02.11.2026 11:30:02

Robinhood Markets vs. Nu: Two Fintech Growth Stocks, but One Looks Like a Better Bargain

The fintech landscape is evolving as mobile-first platforms challenge traditional institutions. Deciding between Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Nu (NYSE:NU) depends on whether you prefer domestic diversification or international banking scale.

Robinhood transformed trading for a new generation of American investors by making stocks and cryptocurrencies accessible. Meanwhile, Nu disrupted the Brazilian banking market and is now expanding its digital-first model throughout Mexico and Colombia. Both companies are aggressively pursuing growth, but they operate in different regulatory environments and geographic markets.

Robinhood operates a diverse financial services platform that serves approximately 27 million funded customers. Originally focused on U.S. stock trading, the company has expanded into cryptocurrency, options, retirement accounts, and subscription-based financial services through Robinhood Gold. It is also expanding internationally, with operations and new offerings across Europe and other markets.

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