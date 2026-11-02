Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
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02.11.2026 11:30:02
Robinhood Markets vs. Nu: Two Fintech Growth Stocks, but One Looks Like a Better Bargain
The fintech landscape is evolving as mobile-first platforms challenge traditional institutions. Deciding between Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Nu (NYSE:NU) depends on whether you prefer domestic diversification or international banking scale.
Robinhood transformed trading for a new generation of American investors by making stocks and cryptocurrencies accessible. Meanwhile, Nu disrupted the Brazilian banking market and is now expanding its digital-first model throughout Mexico and Colombia. Both companies are aggressively pursuing growth, but they operate in different regulatory environments and geographic markets.
Robinhood operates a diverse financial services platform that serves approximately 27 million funded customers. Originally focused on U.S. stock trading, the company has expanded into cryptocurrency, options, retirement accounts, and subscription-based financial services through Robinhood Gold. It is also expanding internationally, with operations and new offerings across Europe and other markets.
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Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings
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28.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nu präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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14.08.26
|Ehemaliges Buffett-Investment Nu Holdings mit Rekordgewinn - Aktie im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
|Ausblick: Nu gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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29.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nu präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Nu legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Nu Holdings
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nu Holdings
|10,42
|0,10%
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