Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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03.08.2026 17:33:00
Robinhood Stock Beat Expectations and the Stock Fell Anyway. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Do.
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported its second-quarter results after the market closed on July 29, and the company posted sales and earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations. The company posted earnings per share of $0.62 on revenue of $1.31 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.Robinhood recorded an earnings benefit of $0.14 per share in the quarter stemming from its deconsolidation of Robinhood Ventures Fund I, but even after backing out that one-time benefit, earnings per share of $0.48 still came in significantly ahead of the average forecast. Despite Q2 sales and earnings beats, the stock lost ground in subsequent trading. How should long-term investors view and respond to the stock's moves following its recent earnings report?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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