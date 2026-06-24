Robinhood Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

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24.06.2026 08:00:00

Robinhood Stock Has Soared 65% From Its 52-Week Low. Here's Why I'm Predicting Another Sell-Off.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) operates a popular investing platform where its clients buy and sell stocks, futures, options, cryptocurrency, and even contracts in the prediction markets. Its stock hit a 52-week low of $63 in March, capping off a brutal 57% decline from last year's record high of $154.The sell-off was sparked by weakness in Robinhood's options and crypto trading businesses, which account for most of its transaction-based revenue. But the company's monthly brokerage metrics showed a recovery in those areas in May, so its stock has surged by around 65% from its March low.While that sounds encouraging, I don't think the recovery will last. In fact, here's why I'm predicting another sharp move lower for the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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