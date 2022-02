Robinhood Stock Is Down 85%, and It Could Get Worse

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's the go-to stock trading platform for Generation Z, but Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has suffered a humbling fall from grace. After receiving praise for its ability to attract first-time investors, questions are mounting about the sustainability of its business model.The company released its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results on Jan. 27, and the report confirmed what many investors feared -- Robinhood is seeing an identifiable decline across many parts of its business.That, combined with increasing regulatory pressure and a recent focus on cryptocurrencies, could mean more losses are coming for the company's stock after it already fell 85% from its all-time high.Continue reading