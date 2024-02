Robinhood Stock Is Soaring, but I'm Worried About This 1 Thing

Life as a public company has been a rollercoaster for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD). It listed on the Nasdaq exchange in mid-2021 at $38 per share, and it quickly soared to an all-time high of $85 as young, first-time investors rushed to its brokerage platform at the height of the pandemic.Robinhood was unable to maintain that momentum, however, and its stock has since plunged 84% from its peak. The company has consistently lost active users over the last two years, and it has struggled to deliver revenue growth.Some green shoots in its latest financial results sent its stock soaring 13% the day after they were reported (Feb. 14). However, there is reason to believe Robinhood 's largest source of revenue -- which is responsible for most of the company's overall growth lately -- could soon become a drag on its financial results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel