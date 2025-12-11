Real Estate Aktie
Robinhood Stock Is Up Roughly 90% in the Last 6 Months. Can Its Run Continue in 2026?
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is having a stellar year, and so are its shareholders. As of Dec. 9, Robinhood shares are up nearly 90% over the past six months, and they've soared 270% in 2025. Zoom out to a three-year time horizon and Robinhood stock has rewarded shareholders with a jaw-dropping 1,400% gain. Robinhood is coming off a monster third quarter. Revenue doubled to $1.3 billion and net income increased 271% on a year-over-year basis. After such an impressive run, investors might be wondering if Robinhood's momentum can carry over to 2026. Let's take a look at some of the factors that could have an impact on the business -- and the stock performance -- next year and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
