Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.02.2026 11:00:00

Robinhood Stumbles on Crypto Woes. Should Investors Buy the Stock on the Dip?

Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) sank after the trading platform's Q4 revenue fell short of expectations. The stock has now lost more than a third of its value in 2026, as of this writing.Let's take a closer look at the company's earnings report and prospects to see if investors should buy the dip.Robinhood continues to grow quickly as it increases its platform assets. For Q4, revenue jumped 27% to $1.28 billion, but that fell short of the $1.35 billion average analyst estimate, as compiled by FactSet. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Robinhood

mehr Nachrichten