03.08.2026 16:35:48

Robinhood Ventures Fund II Launches Roadshow For IPO Of Up To 8 Mln Units

(RTTNews) - Robinhood Ventures Fund II (RVII) Monday announced the launch of the roadshow for its initial public offering of up to 8 million common shares of beneficial interest at $25.00 per share.

The offering consists of up to 7,600,000 shares being offered by RVII and up to 400,000 shares being offered by Robinhood Markets Inc., the selling shareholder. RVII will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholder.

The company intends to grant Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 common shares of beneficial interest at the initial offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'RVII.' The window to request IPO shares is expected to close on August 12.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the lead bookrunner for the proposed offering. Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities are joint bookrunners.

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