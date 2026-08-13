Robinhood Ventures Fund II Prices IPO At $25/share

(RTTNews) - Robinhood Ventures Fund II (RVII), a business development company, Thursday announced that it has priced its Initial Public Offering of 8 million common shares at $25 per share bringing the total size of the fund to up to $225.5 million.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 13, under the symbol RVII and the offering is expected to close on August 14.

Robinhood Ventures Fund II has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2 million common shares from RVII at the same price as the initial offering price.

If the underwriters opt to purchase additional common shares in full then the total fund size comes up to $255.5 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the lead bookrunner for the offering. Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities are joint bookrunners for the offering.