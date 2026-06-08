Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

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08.06.2026 06:30:00

Robinhood vs. Coinbase: Which Fintech Company Is the Better Buy?

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) are two of the most well-known new-age fintech stocks. While big banks have dominated the financial landscape for centuries, these companies operate digitally and have attracted younger investors. Although these stocks cater to the same general audiences, their differences make it easier to decide which one is right for you.Image source: Getty Images.Robinhood and Coinbase are both risky growth stocks. They aren't as stable as big banks like Wells Fargo and Bank of America, which have less volatility and higher yields.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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