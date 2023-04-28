ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 APRIL 2023 AT 11.00 AM

ROBIT PLC INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY–31 MARCH 2023: SLOW START TO THE YEAR

Q1 refers to the period from 1 January to 31 March 2021. Figures from the corresponding time period in 2022 are given in parentheses. All the figures presented are in euros. Percentages are calculated from thousands of euros.

1 January–31 March 2023 in brief

Net sales EUR 21.9 million (26.3), change -16.6 percent

EBITDA EUR 0.1 million (0.9)

EBITDA 0.3 percent of net sales (3.5)

EBITA EUR -1.2 million (-0.3)

EBIT percentage -6.3 percent of net sales (-1.9)

Review period net income EUR -1.7 million (-0.8)

Net cash flow for operating activities EUR -1.3 million (-0.4)

Equity ratio at the end of the review period 46.6 percent (44.1)

Key financials Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change% 2022 Net sales, EUR 1 000 21 933 26 302 -16.6% 111 962 EBITDA, EUR 1 000 61 922 -93.4% 8 851 EBITDA, % of net sales 0.3% 3.5% 7.9% EBITA, EUR 1 000 -1 174 -273 -329.8% 3 959 EBITA, % of net sales -5.4% -1.0% 3.5% EBIT, EUR 1 000 -1 389 -492 -182.4% 3 071 EBIT, % of net sales -6.3% -1.9% 2.7% Result for the period, EUR 1 000 -1 670 -749 -122.8% 885 Result for the period, % of net sales -7.6% -2.8% 0.8% Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 1 000 -0.08 -0.04 0.04 Return on equity (ROE), % -14.3% -6.8% 1.6% Return on capital employed (ROCE), % -6.5% -2.1% 3.5%

MARKET OUTLOOK FOR 2023

Robit expects the global mining industry demand to remain at the current level, taking into account identified risk factors. The company has identified global factors, such as cost inflation, global economic decline and the war in Ukraine.

Robit expects construction industry demand to remain good in the company’s key market area of North America. In Europe, demand is expected to remain at the current level, slightly below the level in 2022. The demand is supported by the substantial construction industry funding that has already been decided. The general deterioration of the economic outlook and high-cost Inflation may cause construction projects to be postponed.

GUIDANCE FOR 2023

Robit expects net sales in 2023 to increase and comparable EBITDA profitability in euros to remain unchanged or improve slightly from 2022, assuming that there are no significant changes in the exchange rates from the level at the end of 2022.

CEO ARTO HALONEN:

Robit’s first quarter was challenging and slow to start, as anticipated in Q4 reporting. Net sales were EUR 21.9 million, down 16.6 percent on the corresponding period. In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 15.7 percent. Orders received totalled EUR 23.0 million, down by 18.0 percent from the comparison period. The company did not manage to compensate lost sales from Russia.

The company grew in the Australasia and EMEA regions. In Australasia, the company’s growth was supported by several large-scale product tests that were under way during the quarter, especially in the Top Hammer business segment. In the EMEA region, growth came from the Nordic countries, in particular. Sales in the East region decreased by 90.3 percent due to the discontinuation of business operations in Russia and Belarus, which accounted for EUR 2.4 million of Q1/2022 sales. In the Americas region, sales decreased by 24.4 percent. The decrease in net sales came especially from North America, where the sales were affected by the high stock levels of some distributors and the sales delays caused by late customer receivables. Sales in the Asia region decreased by 23.0 percent due to the low utilisation rate of quarry customers in certain countries important to the company and the low demand in the Korean tunnel market in the early part of the year.

Net sales in the Top Hammer business decreased by 22.8 percent. Sales developed positively in Australia. In other markets, Top Hammer sales declined due to low sales in the Asia and EMEA regions. Net sales also decreased in the Down the Hole and Geotechnical businesses. The decrease in net sales from the Down the Hole business came from the Americas region, in particular. In the Geotechnical business, sales increased in all main markets except the Americas. The company is in the process of strengthening its distribution channel and sales resources in the Geotechnical segment in North America. In addition, the company signed three new distributor agreements in the early part of the year, further strengthening its distributor network. The company’s focus is on investing in sales activity and winning active sales opportunities. The market demand, which has remained good overall, will support sales growth towards the end of the year.

In the first quarter, EBITDA was EUR 0.1 million (0.9). Profitability was particularly burdened by the weakening of the Geotechnical business and the low utilisation rate of Down the Hole manufacturing. The manufacturing costs of Geotechnical products continued to rise, especially due to high raw material costs, and this could not be fully compensated for in the pricing of projects. In the Top Hammer business, profitability in euros was weakened by the decrease in net sales. Exchange differences caused by changes in foreign exchange rates also weakened the company’s EBITDA during the quarter.

The company has initiated measures to correct the weak result in the first part of the year. In order to strengthen profitability, the company has started a cost-savings programme. The company aims to achieve savings of approximately EUR 5 million from the level of 2022, of which EUR 2–3 million are expected to materialize during this year. The cost-savings programme is divided into three areas: procurement savings, fixed costs and strategic assessment of the manufacturing network. The company is accelerating the implementation of savings in procurement and cutting the company’s fixed costs. In addition, the company is launching a study to optimise the structure of its manufacturing and procurement network. In order to strengthen cash flow, the company will continue the implementation of the Fit for Service programme, which focuses on the development of working capital management.

NET SALES

Net sales by product area

Robit reports its net sales for three operating units in 2023: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Previously, the company reported the Geotechnical unit as part of the Down the Hole unit. Additional information about the change can be found from the Notes in ‘Scope and principles of the Interim Report’.

EUR thousand Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change% 2022 Top Hammer 12 717 16 467 -22.8% 66 834 Down the Hole 5 268 5 739 -8.2% 25 083 Geotechnical 3 948 4 096 -3.6% 20 047 Total 21 933 26 302 -16.6% 111 962

The Group’s net sales for the review period totalled EUR 21.9 million (26.3), down 16.6 percent from the comparison period. In constant currencies, the change was -15.7 percent.

The Top Hammer business decreased by 22.8 percent, the net sales for the review period being EUR 12.7 million (16.5). The decrease in net sales was particularly affected by the discontinuation of sales to Russia. Positive development was seen in the Australasia market area.

The Down the Hole business decreased by 8.2 percent, the net sales for the review period being EUR 5.3 million (5.7). The net sales of the Halco brand decreased and the net sales of Robit products increased accordingly during the period.

The Geotechnical business decreased by 3.6 percent, the net sales for the review period being EUR 3.9 million (4.1). The decrease in net sales was affected by the decision of a major distributor in the Americas to reduce its stock.

Net sales by market area

EUR thousand Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change% 2022 EMEA 11 028 10 752 2.6% 48 651 Americas 4 991 6 602 -24.4% 26 349 Asia 2 196 2 852 -23.0% 11 686 Australasia 3 447 3 308 4.2% 13 892 East 271 2 789 -90.3% 11 384 Total 21 933 26 302 -16.6% 111 962

The company’s growth in the EMEA region continued in the first quarter of the year. Net sales grew by 2.6 percent on the previous year and totalled EUR 11.0 million (10.8). Net sales also grew in the Australasia region by 4.2 percent. In the Americas and Asia regions, net sales decreased on the comparison period, and sales in the East region also decreased due to the company’s decision to withdraw from Russia.

PROFITABILITY

Key figures

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change% 2022 EBITDA, EUR 1 000 61 922 -93.4% 8 851 EBITDA, % of net sales 0.3% 3.5% 7.9% EBIT, EUR 1 000 -1 389 -492 -182.4% 3 071 EBIT, % of net sales -6.3% -1.9% 2.7% Result of the period, EUR 1 000 -1 670 -749 -122.8% 885 Result of the period, % of net sales -7.6% -2.8% 0.8%

The review period EBITDA was EUR 0.1 million (0.9) EBITDA’s share of net sales was 0.3 percent (3.5). The company’s EBIT was EUR -1.4 million (-0.5). EBIT was -6.3 percent (-2.8) of the review period net sales.

The decline in operating profit was mainly due to lower sales during the early part of the year. Cost pressures also continued in the first quarter due to globally increased raw material costs and cost inflation. The company has launched a cost-savings programme to strengthen profitability.

Financial income and expenses totalled EUR -0.4 million (-0.4), of which EUR -0.3 million (-0.3) was interest expenses and EUR 0.0 million (0.5) was changes in foreign exchange rates. Review period net income was EUR -1.7 million (-0.7).

CASH FLOW AND INVESTMENTS

Consolidated cash flow statement

EUR thousand Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2022 Net cash flows from operating activities Cash flows before changes in working capital 116 755 10 014 Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes -673 33 7 277 Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities -1 335 -393 5 556 Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities -460 -434 -1 057 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities -303 -1 492 -6 421 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents -2 100 -2 319 -1 921 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 7 688 9 525 9 525 Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents -127 -21 84 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 5 461 7 185 7 688

The Group’s cash flow before changes in working capital during the review period was EUR 0.1 million (0.8). The net cash flow of operating activities decreased to EUR -1.3 million (-0.4). The changes in working capital had an impact of EUR -0.8 million (-0.7). The change in working capital was negatively affected by a decrease in accounts payable of EUR 0.7 million and an increase in inventories of EUR 0.9 million. The decrease in sales and other receivables had a positive impact on cash flow of EUR 0.9 million.

The net cash flow for investment activities was EUR -0.5 million (-0.4). Gross investments in production during the review period totalled EUR 0.2 million (0.4). The share of investments in net sales was 1.1 percent (1.6).

The net cash flow for financing was EUR -0.3 million (-1.5). Net changes in loans totalled EUR -0.2 million (0.3). The change in bank overdrafts was EUR 0.2 million (-1.4). The repayment of lease liabilities reported in net cash flow from financing activities under IFRS 16 totalled EUR -0.3 million (-0.4).

Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs totalled EUR 1.4 million (1.6). Of this, EUR 0.2 million related to the amortisation of customer relationships and brand value from business acquisitions.

FINANCIAL POSITION

31.3.2023 31.3.2022 31.12.2022 Cash and cash equivalents, EUR thousand 5 461 7 185 7 688 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 35 605 40 184 36 345 of which short-term interest-bearing financial liabilities: 8 715 9 046 8 922 Net interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 30 144 32 999 28 657 Undrawn credit facility, EUR thousand 4 045 4 123 4 218 Gearing, % 63.1% 66.3% 56.4% Equity ratio, % 46.6% 44.1% 46.5%

The Group had interest-bearing debt amounting to EUR 35.6 million (40.2), of which EUR 6.5 million (7.5) was interest-bearing debt under IFRS 16. The Group’s liquid assets totalled EUR 5.5 million (7.2). Interest-bearing net debt was EUR 30.1 million (33.0), and interest-bearing net bank debt without IFRS 16 debt impact was EUR 23.6 million (25.5).

The Group’s equity at the end of the review period was EUR 47.8 million (49.8). The Group’s equity ratio was 46.6 percent (44.1) and gearing stood at 63.1 percent (66.3).

PERSONNEL AND MANAGEMENT

The number of personnel decreased by 19 persons from the end of the comparison period, and at the end of the review period it was 252 (271). At the end of the review period, 69.4 percent of the company’s personnel were located outside Finland.

Besides Group CEO, Arto Halonen, the company’s Management Team at the end of the review period is composed of Perttu Aho (VP Down the Hole), George Apostolopoulos (VP Global Sales), Jorge Leal (VP Top Hammer), Ville Peltonen (CFO), Ville Pohja (VP Geotechnical) and Jaana Rinne (HR Director).

FINANCIAL TARGETS

Robit’s long-term target is to achieve organic net sales growth of 15 percent annually and comparable EBITDA profitability of 13 percent.

Long-term target 2021 2022 Q1 2023 Net sales growth, % p. a. 15 % 10.0 % 11.1 % 3.4 % Adjusted EBITDA, % of net sales 13 % 7.5 % 7.9 % 7.4 %

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2023 approved the company’s financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial period 1 January–31 December 2022.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the profit for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2022 would be transferred to the profit and loss account and no dividend would be paid based on the adopted balance sheet for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2022.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute to the shareholders EUR 0.02 of the company’s distributable funds per outstanding share. The distribution of funds will be executed as return of capital from the company’s invested unrestricted equity fund.

The return of capital will be paid to shareholders who, on the record date of the return of capital on 22 September 2023, are in the shareholder’s register held by Euroclear Finland. The return of capital will be paid on 29 September 2023.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Managing Directors from liability for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

The Annual General Meeting decided to approve the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies. According to the Limited Liability Companies Act, the decision is advisory.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors consists of six (6) members. Mikko Kuitunen, Anne Leskelä, Harri Sjöholm, Markku Teräsvasara and Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Lasse Aho was elected as a new member of the Board.

The annual remuneration for the Chair of the Board is EUR 55,000 and the annual remuneration for the other Board members is EUR 30,000. Forty per cent of the remuneration is paid in shares, and the remaining 60% is an advance tax withheld and paid to the Finnish Tax Administration by the company.

The Board members is paid a meeting fee of EUR 500 per meeting attended for Board meetings and committee meetings. If the meeting is held remotely and lasts no more than 1 hour, EUR 250 is paid as a one-time meeting fee. Other costs, such as travel and lodging expenses, are also compensated.

The annual remuneration of the Chair of the Board and Board members for the entire term of office will be paid in December 2023. The part of the remuneration paid in shares may be paid by issuing new shares in the company or by acquiring shares by the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting. The receiver of the remuneration pays the transfer tax.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy (PwC) was elected as the company’s auditor for a term that will continue until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. PwC has notified the company that Authorised Public Accountant Markku Katajisto will serve as the company’s principal responsible auditor.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to pay the auditor’s remuneration in accordance with a reasonable invoice approved by the company.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the acquisition of a maximum of 2,117,990 treasury shares and/or accepting the same number of treasury shares as a pledge, in one or several tranches by using funds in the unrestricted shareholders’ equity. The maximum total of shares that will be acquired and/or accepted as a pledge corresponds to 10% of all the shares in the company as of the date of the notice to the General Meeting. However, the company cannot, together with its subsidiary companies, own or accept as a pledge altogether more than 10% of its own shares at any point in time. The company’s shares may be purchased under this authorisation solely by using unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

The shares will be acquired other than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders via public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price on the date on which the acquisition is made or at a price formed on the market. It is proposed that the authorisation be used for the purposes of implementing the company’s share-based incentive schemes or for other purposes as decided by the Board of Directors, for example.

It was resolved that the authorisation revokes the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2022 to decide on the acquisition of treasury shares.

The authorisation is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, but no longer than until 30 June 2024.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on a share issue and on the issuance of special rights entitling to shares as referred to in chapter 10, section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, in one or more tranches, either against or without consideration.

The number of shares to be issued, including shares to be issued on the basis of special rights, may not exceed 2,117,990, which amounts to 10% of all shares in the company as at the date of the notice to the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors may decide to either issue new shares or to transfer any treasury shares held by the company.

The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide on all terms that apply to the share issue and to the issuance of special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right. The authorisation will be used, for example, for the purposes of strengthening the company’s balance sheet and improving its financial status or for other purposes as decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorisation is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, but no longer than until 30 June 2024. The authorisation will revoke all the previously granted, unused authorisations to decide on a share issue and the issuance of options or other special rights entitling to shares.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to add to section 8 of the Articles of Association the possibility for the Board of Directors to decide on the organisation of the Annual General Meeting as a hybrid meeting at its discretion. In addition, the amendment enables the organisation of a general meeting as a remote meeting without a meeting venue.

According to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, section 8 of the Articles of Association, after the amendment, reads as follows:

"Section 8 The notice of the general meeting is published on the company’s website no earlier than two months and no later than 21 days before the meeting, but always no later than nine (9) days before the record date of the general meeting referred to in the Limited Liability Companies Act.

The Board of Directors may also decide that a shareholder may participate in the general meeting in such a way that he or she exercises his or her decision-making power in full during the meeting by means of a telecommunications connection and a technical device (hybrid meeting).

The Board of Directors may decide that the general meeting shall be held without a place for the meeting in such a way that the shareholders exercise their decision-making power fully and in a timely manner during the meeting by means of a telecommunications connection and a technical device (remote meeting).

In order to exercise his or her right to speak and vote at the general meeting, the shareholder must register in the manner specified in the notice of the meeting and no later than on the date specified in the notice of the meeting, which may not be earlier than ten (10) days before the meeting.

In addition to the company’s registered office, general meetings can be held in Tampere or Helsinki.”

SHARES AND SHARE TURNOVER

On 31 March 2023, the company had 21 179 900 shares and 5 679 shareholders. Trading volume in January–March was 4 670 247 shares (916 927).

The company holds 52 308 treasury shares (0.2 percent of total shares). On 31 March 2023, the market value of the company’s shares was EUR 46.8 million. The closing price of the share was EUR 2.21. The highest price in the review period was EUR 3.48 and the lowest price EUR 2.15.

RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES

The geopolitical situation, which is growing tenser, poses a risk to the company’s business. The war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia affect the development of net sales and profitability especially in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, which accounted for approximately 8 percent of the company’s sales in the 2022 financial year. The crisis has caused, and may continue to cause, significant increases in raw material prices. As regards Russia, Robit complies with all the imposed sanctions and continuously monitors the situation.

The covenant of the Robit parent company’s financing agreement, net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA, did not meet the terms of the financing agreement on 31 March 2023. The company obtained the consent of its main financier to the breach of the covenant on 22 March 2023. This leads to a higher financial cost and risk for the company.

Other uncertainty factors include exchange rate development, the functioning of information systems, integration of corporate acquisitions, risks related to the security of supply and logistics, IPR risks and potential impacts of COVID-19. Fully transferring the increase in raw material costs to customer prices may pose a financial risk. Changes in export countries’ tax and customs legislation may adversely impact the company’s export trade or its profitability. Risks related to information security and cyber threats may also have a detrimental effect on Robit’s business. Potential changes in the business environment may adversely impact the payment behaviour of the Group’s customers and increase the risk of litigation, legal claims and disputes related to Robit’s products and other operations.

CHANGES IN GROUP STRUCTURE

There were no changes in the Group structure during the review period.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REVIEW PERIOD

On 11 January 2023, Robit Plc announced that its VP, Global Sales and Management Team member George Apostolopoulos would be leaving his duties for new challenges outside the company. Apostolopoulos will continue in his position until the summer of 2023. The process of recruiting Apostolopoulos’ successor is under way. The sales of global sales areas has also been the responsibility of CEO Arto Halonen, and he will continue in his duties, bearing the responsibility of half of the area’s sales.

On 18 January 2023, the company announced the proposals of Robit Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee regarding the Board members and Board fees for the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee’s proposals were included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting. Timo Sallinen (Senior Vice-President, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company) chaired the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee, with Harri Sjöholm (Chair of the Board of Five Alliance Oy), Jukka Vähäpesola (Head of Equities of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Markus Lindqvist (Sustainability Director of Aktia Pankki Oyj) as the other members.

On 20 February 2023, Robit Plc published its financial statements release for 1 January–31 December 2022.

On 20 February 2023, the company sent Robit Plc’s shareholders a notice to the Annual General Meeting of 15 March 2023.

On 20 February 2023, Robit Plc’s Board of Directors decided on a performance-based share reward scheme for key personnel. The purpose of the share scheme is to align the owners’ and the key persons’ goals in order to increase the value of the company in the long term, to commit the key persons to the company and to encourage them to achieve the company’s key strategic goals as well as to provide them with a competitive long-term incentive scheme.

The share scheme includes earning periods of one and two years. The first earning period of the share scheme comprises the year 2023. The reward for the earning period 2023 is divided into a guaranteed part and a performance-based part. The guaranteed part is 50% of the base share allocation defined for the participant. The performance-based part of the share allocation is determined by a bonus coefficient based on the company’s predetermined net cash flow from operating activities in the financial statements for 2023. The second earning period covers the years 2024–2025. The potential reward that may be paid under the share scheme for the two-year earning period is based on the company’s predetermined average earnings per share in the financial statements for 2024 and 2025. The share scheme’s potential reward for both earning periods will be paid in May 2026.

The share scheme covers the CEO and approximately 20 key persons, members of the Management Team and high-potential employees. A participant in the share plan must have a valid employment or service contract in the company. The Management Team members included in the share scheme are subject to the ownership obligation, meaning that the Management Team member must own 50% of the net shares paid to them on the basis of the entire plan until their shareholding in the company corresponds to 50% of their annual salary.

The Board of Directors decides on the earning potential of each key person in the target group. The total amount of share rewards payable on the basis of the earning periods 2023 and 2024–2025 corresponds to a maximum of 240,000 Robit Plc shares, which represents 1.1% of the company’s current share capital. The share reward, if earned, is a gross reward from which tax is withheld, and the net reward is paid to key personnel in shares. The purpose of the cash contribution is to cover the taxes and parafiscal charges arising from the reward. The company decides on the relative proportion of shares and money, for example on a country-by-country, individual or personnel group basis. The share scheme is dimensioned in such a way that the relative proportion of the share transfer taking place under all share schemes in force at the company will remain below 4% of the company’s shares.

On 22 February 2023, Robit Plc announced that the company’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022 had been published on the company’s website.

On 4 March 2023, the company published a correction concerning Robit Plc’s invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023. In the notice of the Annual General Meeting published by Robit Plc on 20 February 2023 at 12.00 noon, the Board of Directors proposed a dividend of EUR 0.02 per share for the financial year 2022. The Board of Directors withdrew the dividend proposal and proposed to the Annual General Meeting to distribute EUR 0.02 of the company’s distributable funds per outstanding share.

The company’s Annual General Meeting was held on 15 March 2023. Robit Plc announced the decisions of the Annual General Meeting in a separate stock exchange release on 15 March 2023.

On 15 March 2023, the company published the decisions of the constituent meeting of the company’s Board of Directors. At its constituent meeting, the Board of Directors elected by Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2023 elected from among its members Markku Teräsvasara as Chair of the Board and Harri Sjöholm as Vice Chair, and members to serve on Robit Plc’s Remuneration Committee, Working Committee and Audit Committee.

EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

On 21 April 2023, the company announced that the Board of Directors of Robit Plc had decided to transfer, without consideration, a total of approximately 38,500 treasury shares held by the company to 12 key employees within the scope of the Group’s share incentive scheme in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance Share Plan for Key Persons and Senior Management (LTI 2020–2022). The transfer of shares by means of a directed share issue is based on the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on 15 March 2023. The shares will be transferred by 28 April 2023. After the transfer, the company will hold 13,808 treasury shares. This share incentive scheme was originally announced in a stock exchange release issued on 25 March 2020.

On 26 April 2023, the company updated its earlier release: VP Global Sales George Apostolopoulos to pursue other opportunities. Robit Plc announced in its release published on 11 January 2023 that the company’s VP Global Sales and member of the management team, George Apostolopoulos, will leave his position during summer 2023. The company updated the information published as follows: The parties have agreed that George Apostolopoulos will leave the company on 30 April 2023. The recruitment of his successor is in progress and will be finalized soon.

Lempäälä, 28 April 2023

Robit Plc

Board of Directors

CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



EUR thousand 1.1.-31.3.2023 1.1.-31.3.2022 1.1.-31.12.2022 Net sales 21 933 26 302 111 962 Other operating income 488 1 550 4 117 Materials and services* -14 845 -17 980 -73 729 Employee benefit expense -3 984 -4 267 -17 075 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -1 449 -1 414 -5 779 Other operating expenses* -3 531 -4 683 -16 425 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) -1 389 -492 3 071 Finance income and costs Interest income and finance income 56 422 2 277 Interest cost and finance cost* -445 -832 -4 010 Finance income and costs net -389 -410 -1 733 -1 777 -901 1 338 Profit/loss before tax Taxes -4 1 -533 Income tax 111 151 80 Change in deferred taxes 108 152 -453 Income taxes -1 670 -749 885 Result for the period Attributable to: -1 764 -845 819 Parent company shareholders 95 96 66 -1 670 -749 885 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Cash flow hedges -13 241 633 Translation differences*** -1 415 882 41 Other comprehensive income, net of tax -1 427 1 123 674 Total comprehensive income -3 097 374 1 560 Attributable to: Parent company shareholders -3 156 312 1 501 Non-controlling interest*** 59 61 58 Consolidated comprehensive income -3 097 374 1 560 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share -0,08 -0,04 0,04

*In the summarised income statement, changes in inventories are presented in Materials and services, and manufacture for own use in Other operating expenses.

**Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.

*** The Group has internal loans that are treated as net investments in foreign entities in accordance with IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET EUR thousand 31.3.2023 31.3.2022 31.12.2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 5 248 5 450 5 203 Other intangible assets 1 264 2 453 1 498 Property, plant and equipment 23 298 26 884 24 929 Loan receivables 421 287 248 Other receivables 0 0 6 Derivatives 832 358 848 Deferred tax assets 1 828 2 110 1 859 Total non-current assets 32 891 37 543 34 590 Current assets Inventories 44 270 45 871 44 311 Account and other receivables 20 220 23 109 22 342 Loan receivables 78 88 80 Income tax receivable 145 207 108 Cash and cash equivalents 5 461 7 185 7 688 Total current assets 70 175 76 460 74 529 Total assets 103 065 114 003 109 119 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 705 705 705 Share premium 202 202 202 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 82 570 82 570 82 570 Translation differences -3 173 -946 -1 744 Revaluation reserve 665 286 678 Retained earnings -31 787 -32 859 -32 748 Profit/loss for the year -1 764 -845 819 Equity attributable to parent company shareholders, total 47 418 49 114 50 482 Non-controlling interest* 398 411 339 Equity total 47 816 49 525 50 822 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 21 882 25 502 22 085 Lease liabilities 5 008 5 636 5 338 Deferred tax liabilities 592 705 690 Employee benefit obligations 727 768 732 Total non-current liabilities 28 209 32 611 28 846 Current liabilities Borrowings 7 229 7 187 7 278 Lease liabilities 1 486 1 859 1 644 Advances received 377 1 515 145 Income tax liabilities 141 98 321 Account payables and other liabilities 17 803 21 163 19 916 Other provisions 5 45 147 Total current liabilities 27 040 31 867 29 451 Total liabilities 55 249 64 478 58 297 Total equity and liabilities 103 065 114 003 109 119

* Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.





CASH FLOW STATEMENT



EUR thousand 1–3/2023 1–3/2022 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax -1 777 -901 1 338 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1 449 1 414 5 779 Finance income and costs 389 413 1 733 Share-based payments to employees 93 13 115 Loss (+)/Gain (-) on sale of property, plant and equipment 0 -23 -74 Other non-cash transactions* -38 -161 1 122 Cash flows before changes in working capital 116 755 10 014 Change in working capital Increase (-)/decrease (+) in account and other receivables 886 3 199 2 975 Increase (-)/decrease (+) in inventories -929 -1 610 -606 Increase (+)/decrease (-) in account and other payables -747 -2 310 -5 107 Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes -673 33 7 277 Interest and other finance expenses paid -452 -132 -1 250 Interest and other finance income received 10 0 20 Income taxes paid -221 -295 -490 Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities -1 335 -393 5 556 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment -189 -374 -1 194 Purchases of intangible assets -50 -46 -131 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment -37 31 150 Proceeds from loan receivables -184 -45 119 Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities -460 -434 -1 057 Cash flows from financing activities Dividend payments* - - -30 Changes in non-current loans -186 322 -3 187 Change in bank overdrafts 173 -1 385 -1 480 Payment of leasing liabilities -290 -430 -1 723 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities -303 -1 492 -6 421 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents -2 100 -2 319 -1 921 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 7 688 9 525 9 525 Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents -127 -21 84 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 5 461 7 185 7 688

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY A = Share capital B = Share premium C = Reserve for invested unrestricted equity D = Cumulative translation difference E = Fair value reserve F = Retained earnings G = Equity attributable to parent company shareholders H = Non-controlling interests I = Capital and reserves in total EUR thousand A B C D E F G H I Equity on 1 January 2022 705 202 82 570 -1 793 45 -32 846 48 883 281 49 114 Profit for the period -845 -845 96 -749 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges 241 241 241 Translation differences 847 847 34 976 Total comprehensive changes 847 241 -845 244 130 374 Share-based payments to employees -13 -13 Total transactions with shareholders, recognised directly in equity -13 -13 Equity on 31 March 2022 705 202 82 570 -946 286 -33 704 49 113 411 49 525 EUR thousand A B C D E F G H I Equity on 1 January 2023 705 202 82 570 -1 744 678 -31 875 50 533 339 50 822 Profit for the period -1 764 -1 764 95 -1 669 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges -13 -13 -13 Translation differences -1 429 -1 428 -36 -1 464 Total comprehensive changes -1 429 -13 -1 764 -3 204 59 -3 147 Share-based payments to employees 87 87 87 Total transactions with shareholders, recognised directly in equity 87 87 87 Equity on 31 March 2023 705 202 82 570 -3 173 665 -33 552 47 418 398 47 816

NOTES

Contents

Scope and principles of the interim report Key figures and calculation Breakdown of net sales Financing arrangements Changes to property, plant and equipment Given guarantees Business acquisitions Derivatives

1. SCOPE AND PRINCIPLES OF THE INTERIM REPORT

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IFRS compliant recognition and measurement principles and the same accounting policies as in the most recent annual financial statements, but it has not been prepared in compliance with all the requirements set out in the IAS 34 standard for ‘Interim Financial Reporting’. The interim report has not been audited.

Robit reports its net sales for three operating units in 2023: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Previously, the company reported the Geotechnical unit as part of the Down the Hole unit. The Geotechnical unit focuses on drill piling, which is a support method used in different kinds of construction projects. The unit’s activities focus on project business, which is of a different nature to the primary business of the Down the Hole and Top Hammer units. Down the Hole focuses on DTH drilling consumables used in mines, quarries and well drilling. Top Hammer focuses on top hammer drilling consumables used in mines, quarries, construction projects and tunnelling.

All figures in the summarised financial statement have been rounded to the nearest figure; therefore, the sum of reported figures may not exactly match those presented.

2.1 KEY FIGURES

Key figures Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2022 Net sales, EUR thousand 21 933 26 302 111 962 EBIT, EUR thousand -1 389 -492 3 071 EBIT, per cent of sales -6,3 % -1,9 % 2,7 % Earnings per share (EPS), EUR -0,08 -0,04 0,04 Return on equity (ROE) % -14,3 % -6,8 % 1,6 % Return on capital employed (ROCE) % -6,5 % -2,1 % 3,5 % Equity ratio % 46,6 % 44,1 % 46,5 % Gearing ratio % 63,1 % 66,3 % 56,4 % Gross investments, EUR thousand 239 420 1 326 Gross investments, % of net sales 1,1 % 1,6 % 1,2 % Number of shares (outstanding) 21 127 592 21 091 436 21 127 592 Treasury shares (owned by the Group) 52 308 88 464 52 308 Percentage of total shares 0,2 % 0,42 % 0,24 %

2.2 CALCULATION OF KEY FIGURES

EBITDA: EBIT + Depreciation, amortisation and impairment EBITA EBIT + Amortisation of customer relationships Net working capital Inventory + Accounts receivables and other receivables – Accounts payables and other liabilities Earnings per share (EPS), EUR Profit (loss) for the financial year Amount of shares adjusted with the share issue (average during the financial year) Return on equity (ROE), % Profit (loss) for the financial year x 100 Equity (average during the financial year) Return on capital employed (ROCE), % Profit before appropriations and taxes + Interest expenses and other financing expenses x 100 Equity (average during the financial year) + Interest-bearing financial liabilities (long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions, average during the financial year) Net interest-bearing financial liabilities Long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions – Cash and cash equivalents – Short-term financial securities Equity ratio, % Equity x 100 Balance sheet total – Advances received Gearing, % Net interest-bearing financial liabilities x 100 Equity

3. BREAKDOWN OF NET SALES

Entries are recorded according to IFRS 15 in the same way for each business unit and market area.

NET SALES Net sales by business unit EUR thousand 1.1.-31.3.2023 1.1.-31.3.2022 Change % 1.1.-31.12.2022 Top Hammer 12 717 16 467 -22,8 % 66 834 Down the Hole 5 268 5 739 -8,2 % 25 083 Geotechnical 3 948 4 096 -3,6 % 20 047 Total 21 933 26 302 -16,6 % 111 962 Net sales by market area EUR thousand 1.1.-31.3.2023 1.1.-31.3.2022 Change % 1.1.-31.12.2022 EMEA 11 028 10 752 2,6 % 48 651 Americas 4 991 6 602 -24,4 % 26 349 Asia 2 196 2 852 -23,0 % 11 686 Australasia 3 447 3 308 4,2 % 13 892 East 271 2 789 -90,3 % 11 384 Total 21 933 26 302 -16,6 % 111 962

4. FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were EUR 5.5 million on 31 March 2023. In addition, the company has EUR 3.5 million undrawn of the financing agreement of EUR 30 million signed on 8 June 2021. The company’s sufficient liquidity is secured through cash and a loan that has not been drawn down.

The parent company’s covenants are based on the company’s net debt/EBITDA ratio and the company’s equity ratio. The covenants are tested on a quarterly basis.

The covenant of Robit Plc’s financing agreement, net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA, did not meet the terms of the financing agreement on 31 March 2023. The company obtained the consent of its main financier to the breach of the covenant on 22 March 2023.

INTEREST BEARING LOANS EUR thousand 31.3.2023 31.3.2022 31.12.2022 Non-current borrowings Loans from credit institutions 21 870 25 497 22 073 Other loans 11 12 11 Lease liabilities 5 008 5 629 5 338 Total non-current borrowings 26 890 31 138 27 423 Current borrowings Loans from credit institutions 5 274 5 175 5 462 Other loans 0 0 10 Bank overdrafts 1 955 1 877 1 782 Lease liabilities 1 486 1 994 1 669 Total current borrowings 8 715 9 046 8 922 Total borrowings 35 605 40 184 36 345

5. CHANGES TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT





EUR thousand 31.3.2023 31.3.2022 31.12.2022 Cost at the beginning of period 55 562 53 794 53 794 Additions 189 508 2 251 Disposals 0 -40 -195 Reclassification 0 0 0 Exchange differences -1 253 1 638 -288 Cost at the end of period 54 499 55 900 55 562 Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the beginning of period -30 634 -26 398 -26 398 Depreciation -1 165 -1 083 -4 477 Disposals 0 33 131 Reclassification 0 -57 0 Exchange differences 597 -1 511 110 Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the end of period -31 201 -29 016 -30 634 Net book amount at the beginning of period 24 928 27 396 27 396 Net book amount at the end of period 23 298 26 884 24 928

6. GIVEN GUARANTEES



EUR thousand 31.3.2023 31.3.2022 31.12.2022 Guarantees and mortgages given on own behalf 48 181 48 201 48 425 Other guarantee liabilities 49 49 49 Total 48 230 48 250 48 474

7. ACQUISITIONS

There were no changes in the Group structure during the review period.

8. DERIVATIVES

The company hedges the most significant net currency positions that can be predicted in time and volume and interest rate risk.

There were no open currency derivatives at the end of the review period.

On 8 June 2021, the company concluded a financing agreement of EUR 30 million and, in connection with this, an interest rate swap of EUR 10 million with an interest rate cap in order to hedge part of its exposure to fluctuating interest rates. The interest rate swap will take effect on 30 June 2023 and it will end on 30 June 2026. The company applies hedge accounting in accordance with IFRS 9. This effectively leads to the recording of interest expenses on a hedged floating rate loan at a fixed rate.

The company’s main interest rate risk arises from long-term loans with floating interest rates that expose the Group’s cash flow to interest rate risk. The Group’s policy is to use, if necessary, a floating to fixed interest rate swap.

Interest derivatives EUR thousand 31.3.2023 31.3.2022 31.12.2022 Interest rate swaps Nominal value 10 000 10 000 10 000 Fair value 832 358 848

