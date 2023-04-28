ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 28 APRIL 2023 AT 12.00 PM



ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Robit Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Arto Halonen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 29332/4/4

Transaction date: 2023-04-26

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

ROBIT PLC

Ville Peltonen

Further information:

Ville Peltonen, Group CFO

+358 40 759 9142

ville.peltonen@robitgroup.com

