28.04.2023 11:05:00

ROBIT PLC        MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        28 APRIL 2023 AT 12.05 PM
                     
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jaana Rinne
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 29341/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-26
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen

Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.


