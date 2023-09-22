22.09.2023 07:30:00

ROBIT PLC        MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        22 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 8.30 A.M. EEST
                     
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lasse Aho
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 38095/6/6
Transaction date: 2023-09-21
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17241 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 17241 Volume weighted average price: 1.45 EUR

ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen

Further information:
Robit Plc
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world’s number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at www.robitgroup.com.


