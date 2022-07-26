|
26.07.2022 10:00:00
ROBIT PLC PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR REPORT FOR JANUARY-JUNE 2022 ON 9 AUGUST 2022 AT 11 A.M. EEST
ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 26 JULY 2022 AT 11.00 A.M.
Robit Plc will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2022 on Tuesday 9 August 2022 at 11.00 a.m. EEST. The report and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after publishing.
Analyst, investor, and press conference
A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Tuesday 9 August 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EEST. The conference will take place in Helsinki at Scandic Simonkenttä (meeting room Mansku), Simonkatu 9, FI-00100 Helsinki. Doors will be open at 1.30 p.m. EEST. The conference will be held in English.
The report will be presented by Robit Plc’s Group CEO, Arto Halonen and Interim CFO, Ville Peltonen.
Pre-registrations to the press conference by Friday 5 August 2022 at 10.00 a.m. EEST via email investors@robitgroup.com.
The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://www.31415.fi/r15022022 or alternatively https://www.3141.fi/r15022022. Registration is not required.
The webcast will be recorded. The recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after the press conference.
Silent period
The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.
ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen
Further information:
Robit Plc
Arto Halonen, CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.
