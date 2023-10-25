|
25.10.2023 17:45:00
ROBIT PLC: REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES 25 OCTOBER 2023
ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 OCTOBER 2023 AT 18.45 EEST
ROBIT PLC: REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES 25 OCTOBER 2023
|Robit Plc
|Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
|Date
|25.10.2023
|Exchange transaction
|BUY
|Share trading code
|ROBIT
|Amount, shares
|2944
|Average price / share, EUR
|1,308415
|Total cost, EUR
|3851,97
Robit Plc now holds a total of 73 171 shares including the shares repurchased on 25 October 2023.
Detailed information concerning the repurchase is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Robit Plc
OP Corporate Bank
Mikael Ahovuo
Further information:
Robit Plc
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world’s number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at www.robitgroup.com.
Attachment: Robit Plc – Exchange transactions 25102023
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robit PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Robit PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Robit PLC Registered Shs
|1,25
|-1,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.