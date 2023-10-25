25.10.2023 17:45:00

ROBIT PLC: REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES 25 OCTOBER 2023

ROBIT PLC         STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         25 OCTOBER 2023 AT 18.45 EEST
        
Robit Plc 
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd 
Date25.10.2023
Exchange transactionBUY
Share trading codeROBIT
Amount, shares2944
Average price / share, EUR1,308415
Total cost, EUR3851,97

Robit Plc now holds a total of 73 171 shares including the shares repurchased on 25 October 2023.

Detailed information concerning the repurchase is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Robit Plc

OP Corporate Bank

Mikael Ahovuo

Further information:
Robit Plc
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world’s number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at www.robitgroup.com.

Attachment: Robit Plc – Exchange transactions 25102023

Attachment


